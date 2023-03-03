Wondering how to get your hands on some free Krispy Kreme donuts?

Of course you are. Let us fill you in.

You can now snap up last-minute boxes of doughnuts for FREE. For the first time ever, in the final minute before shops close for the day, treat-seekers will be able to pick up a fresh and free, last-minute box of four doughnuts, to make room for the next batch of freshly made doughnuts.

Customers should arrive one minute prior to the shop's closing time to get their hands on some free doughnuts.

They then need to let a Krispy Kreme staff member know that they’re here for the “Last Minute Box Offer”!

The offer is available at participating Krispy Kreme shops from March 6th-12th.

So, those looking for a sweet treat will want to head down to a shop near them for the chance to enjoy FREE doughnuts at Krispy Kreme!

These delicious doughnuts are sure to be snapped up quickly.

Customers have been told to check opening times ahead to avoid disappointment.

Declan Foley, Krispy Kreme Country Manager for Ireland, said:

"We are committed to having a positive role in tackling food waste.

"We are already exploring some great initiatives which will help us do this.

"In addition from 6th-12th March, customers can pick up a box of free doughnuts at the end of each day."

For more information about this special offer, visit https://www.krispykreme.ie/last-minute-box .

This article originally appeared on HER Family

Header image via Instagram/krispykremeirl & YouTube

