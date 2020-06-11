World's first BBQ drone delivery landing in Ireland tomorrow

Exciting news for Ireland as the world's first BBQ drone delivery is due to land in the country tomorrow.

Countless restaurants and businesses have pivoted to using drones during lockdown including Bull's-Eye BBQ Sauces who have teamed up with Ireland's leading drone expert Ian Kiely to orchestrate the country's first BBQ drone delivery.

Allowing for speedy delivery services, it's also hella badass to say that you got your grub delivered via drone and though people have been turning to all sorts to get their kicks while in quarantine, there are very few who could claim they've ticked this off the bucket list yet.

Running a competition on their social media, Bull's-Eye is giving you the chance to be the lucky recipient and have a bottle of their signature sauce delivered directly to your door along with a box of BBQ essentials - packed full with beef patties, charcoal and BBQ tools.

Speaking of the competition, Emily O'Kane Marketing Manager at Bull's-Eye BBQ Ireland said:

"Social distancing rules mean that this year we can’t meet with our tribes as usual, but that doesn’t mean Ireland’s many grilling connoisseurs need to miss out on one of the great pleasures of the summer. And that’s why we decided to launch this one-of-a-kind competition that brings a drone to your home for that special moment in this summer of social distancing.”

Head over to their Facebook or Instagram page now to make sure you're in the running.

