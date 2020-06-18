Close

Wowburger announces third new location in a week

By Sarah Finnan

June 18, 2020 at 9:28am

Already having just confirmed two other branches in Dublin - in Glasnevin and Walkinstown - the popular fast-food chain added a third new location to the mix this morning.

Hoping to help keep the good people of Bray (and the surrounding areas) fed and watered, Wowburger has confirmed that it's added another restaurant to the lineup, this time out in Bray, Co Wicklow - which is conveniently located on the DART line.

Revealing the news on Instagram this morning, the team wrote:

"Braywatch is here! Believe the rumours because it's true... we've gone and added another Wowburger to our burger repertoire."

Already open for delivery, their signature burgers are available to order through JustEat or MCs & Harvey Gastropub out in Bray.

The latest in a long line of other restaurants, so far the popular burger joint has branches in Dublin city centre, Ranelagh, The Square in Tallagh, Beacon, Blanch and Cork. As well as two newly announced locations at The Slipper in Glasnevin and The Cherry Tree Pub in Walkinstown.

