You can now get Buddy the Elf's festive spaghetti in Dublin (but for a limited time)

Nostalgia has come knocking with this one.

I don't care what anyone says, there's no way you watched Elf as a kid and didn't want to try Buddy the Elf's candy spaghetti recipe. Is the thought of syrup and sweets mixed with bolognese and spaghetti somewhat revolting as an adult? Somewhat, but honestly my intrigue has never really dissipated, and if you're the same as me, you're going to be very excited by this news.

One of Dublin's favourite pasta spots Sprezzatura has taken on the challenge of recreating Buddy the Elf's festive spaghetti. They have teamed up with Deliveroo to put their own spin on a Christmas classic, recreating a wacky pasta dish consisting of the four main food groups according to elves - candy; candy canes; candy corns and syrup.

Advertisement

So what does Sprezzatura's take on Elf's infamous spaghetti look like?

They'll use their own fresh handmade pasta, tossing it up with maple syrup, and adding decadent chocolate candies as garnish.

Owner of Sprezzatura Thom Lawson says this of their new offering:

Advertisement

“We’re delighted to be partners with Deliveroo and bring our famed pasta dishes to more people than ever before. And what better way to celebrate the festive season by re-creating the pasta dish which is loved by Santa’s elves - the chefs in our kitchen have had tons of fun preparing their favourite Christmas Spaghetti.”

The festive spaghetti dish is available to order on Deliveroo on the 22nd-23rd and 27th-30th December. I think we all owe it to our childhood selves to try Elf's spaghetti.

Order yours HERE.

Header image via IMDB & Hume Brophy

Advertisement

READ ON: Wexford Street has officially welcomed Yeeros 2.0