Wexford Street has officially welcomed Yeeros 2.0

It's a Christmas miracle!

This is quite possibly my most anticipated opener of the year. Back in March, Yeeros announced that would be opening a new location, and ever since, I've been quietly stalking their Instagram page for more news. In September they gave us another clue, that it would be a southside spot, but it was anyone's guess as to exactly where.

As luck would have it, I walk by Wexford Street on my biweekly commute into the office, and I happened upon the new Yeeros there, in the middle of its renovation.

Now three months later, in a twist of Christmas fate, Yeeros are officially open on Wexford Street, bringing gyros, pitas, tzatziki, and loukoumades to Dublin 2. To say I'm buzzing for my first lunchtime meal here would be an understatement.

We hope to see the same menu in the Wexford Street location as in the Drumcondra, which is full of tasty Greek Souvlaki dishes. Plus, they have lunch meal deals that are very reasonably priced, and in this country, that's definitely more than an incentive to check them out.

Header image via Instagram/yeerosdublin

