Wexford Street has officially welcomed Yeeros 2.0

By Katy Thornton

December 20, 2022 at 3:39pm

Share:

It's a Christmas miracle!

 

This is quite possibly my most anticipated opener of the year. Back in March, Yeeros announced that would be opening a new location, and ever since, I've been quietly stalking their Instagram page for more news. In September they gave us another clue, that it would be a southside spot, but it was anyone's guess as to exactly where.

As luck would have it, I walk by Wexford Street on my biweekly commute into the office, and I happened upon the new Yeeros there, in the middle of its renovation.

Advertisement

Now three months later, in a twist of Christmas fate, Yeeros are officially open on Wexford Street, bringing gyros, pitas, tzatziki, and loukoumades to Dublin 2. To say I'm buzzing for my first lunchtime meal here would be an understatement.

We hope to see the same menu in the Wexford Street location as in the Drumcondra, which is full of tasty Greek Souvlaki dishes. Plus, they have lunch meal deals that are very reasonably priced, and in this country, that's definitely more than an incentive to check them out.

Header image via Instagram/yeerosdublin

Advertisement

READ ON: Everything you need to know about Funderland at the RDS

Share:

Latest articles

Thousands queue at the Capuchin Day Centre for food vouchers

Everything you need to know about Funderland at the RDS

8 of the best movies coming to cinemas over Christmas and the New Year

'We won't give up' BSkewers close in Temple Bar after just two months

You may also love

New Dundrum bar PYE opens on Friday complete with a doggy vending machine

Has Dublin's latest food trend landed with the arrival of another new hot dog spot?

'Fingers before forks' - there's a new pizza truck to check out in Dublin

A New York style hot dog takeaway spot has just opened in Blanch