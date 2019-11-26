You can now get Elephant & Castle wings on Just Eat

The Monkstown branch will be the first to offer the service.

There ain’t no thing like a chicken wing, especially those from Elephant & Castle.

Just Eat has listened and are promising to deliver. Literally.

Recognising the nation’s love for chicken wings, Just Eat has teamed up with one of the most loved wing joints in Dublin so that you can get them delivered right to your doorstep.

What a time to be alive.

Famous for the tasty snack, Elephant & Castle has fostered quite a dedicated fan base.

And while dining in the restaurant is always a winner, there’s nothing quite like enjoying your favourite munch from the comfort of your own home.

Collaborating for an exclusive partnership Elephant & Castle in Monkstown will be the first to offer the service

Customers in the Deansgrange, Dun Laoghaire, Glasthule, Glenageary, Kill of The Grange, Monkstown, Salynoggin, Sandycove and Blackrock areas will be able to avail of the delivery.

Commenting on the exclusive partnership, Edel Kinane, the Commercial Director at Just Eat Ireland said: “We’re thrilled to welcome cult favourite Elephant & Castle, starting with their Monkstown restaurant, to the expanding Just Eat platform, delivering everyone’s favourite chicken wings straight to their home or office for the first time ever-in perfect time for Christmas!”

Available from 12noon, 7 days a week.

Chicken wings fans rejoice.

