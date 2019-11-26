Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Home /

  • Food /

  • You can now get Elephant & Castle wings on Just Eat

You can now get Elephant & Castle wings on Just Eat

By Sarah Finnan

November 26, 2019 at 11:01am

Share:

The Monkstown branch will be the first to offer the service.

There ain’t no thing like a chicken wing, especially those from Elephant & Castle.

Just Eat has listened and are promising to deliver. Literally.

Recognising the nation’s love for chicken wings, Just Eat has teamed up with one of the most loved wing joints in Dublin so that you can get them delivered right to your doorstep.

What a time to be alive.

Famous for the tasty snack, Elephant & Castle has fostered quite a dedicated fan base.

And while dining in the restaurant is always a winner, there’s nothing quite like enjoying your favourite munch from the comfort of your own home.

Collaborating for an exclusive partnership Elephant & Castle in Monkstown will be the first to offer the service

Customers in the Deansgrange, Dun Laoghaire, Glasthule, Glenageary, Kill of The Grange, Monkstown, Salynoggin, Sandycove and Blackrock areas will be able to avail of the delivery.

Commenting on the exclusive partnership, Edel Kinane, the Commercial Director at Just Eat Ireland said: “We’re thrilled to welcome cult favourite Elephant & Castle, starting with their Monkstown restaurant, to the expanding Just Eat platform, delivering everyone’s favourite chicken wings straight to their home or office for the first time ever-in perfect time for Christmas!”

Available from 12noon, 7 days a week.

Chicken wings fans rejoice.

 

READ NEXT: A new tiki bar rum is coming to Harcourt Street in January

Share:

Latest articles

A new tiki bar rum is coming to Harcourt Street in January

Fegan's 1924 Café in Smithfield will host a taco-tasting pop-up this Saturday

Live concert of David Attenborough's 'Our Planet' is coming to Dublin

Here's when the local Christmas tree lights will be switched on around Dublin

You may also love

The Best Places To Eat Gnocchi In Dublin

Dublin's most authentic Italian restaurant has been named

You’ve had enough Pizza Napolitana, it's time to appreciate Pizza Romana

Mad Yolks is giving away free egg sambos this Thursday

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy