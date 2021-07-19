American Eagle has announced it's first Irish store will open next month

By Lynda Keogh

July 19, 2021 at 4:25pm

There's some good news for any fashionistas out there with another big brand coming to Dublin

Just two weeks ago, Lululemon announced that they would be opening a flagship store on Dublin's Grafton Street. American Eagle have announced that they would launch their first Irish store next month, on the other side of the city. The Jervis Shopping Centre will be the brands first location in Ireland and is set to open next month, the exact date is yet to be announced.

A second location will open later in the year at the Whitewater Shopping Centre in Newbridge, Co Kildare. Again the exact date has not been announced.

According to The (UK) Times, Sunil Shah will bring the retailer in bricks-and-mortar fashion to Ireland. Shah also owns the distribution rights to other brands in Ireland such as Tommy Hilfiger and Sketchers. the man responsible for bringing the retailer to Ireland. The businessman has also been credited with overseeing the launch of other brands in Ireland, including Tommy Hilfiger, Pepe and Skechers.

