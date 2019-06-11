These Are The Most Expensive DART And Luas Stops To Live Beside

Renters living next to a DART or Luas stop are paying a whole lot more per month than those living elsewhere in Dublin.

New research from Daft.ie has found that living close to a station costs 12% more than the average monthly Dublin rent of €2,002.

It will set you back an extra €3,336 per year compared with living anywhere else in the city, based on the cost of a two-bedroom apartment and three-bed semi within 1km of a rail stop in Dublin.

Sandymount DART station is the number one most expensive stop in the capital, costing on average €2,905 a month, while Lansdowne comes in second at €2,850.