Lifestyle

Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win

She was caught out on Instagram last week

Terrie

The social media influencer scandal just keeps on growing...

The latest news in the Irish blogger-sphere is that Dublin blogger Terrie McEvoy has been forced to apologise after it was discovered she had rigged competitions held on her page in favour of her friends winning.

Last week, Instagram account @bullshitcallerouters posted screenshots that appeared to show that Terrie had picked people she knew as the winners of two of her competitions in August 2017. 

One winner was revealed to be one of her best friends and the other winner was her brother's partner. 

The competitions were in association with the family-run Tower Jewellers who provided the prizes. 

Tower Jewellers posted that they had no involvement in the rigging of the competitions and were waiting to speak with Terrie 

A Tj 5
A Tj 6

Terrie took to Snapchat over the weekend to apologise for fixing the competitions 

She told her followers that she ‘was only new to blogging’ at the time of the fake competitions, finishing by adding that 'they got what they wanted', seemingly in reference to the Instagram page that called her out on her past actions. 

A post shared by Terrie McEvoy (@terriemcevoy) on

Yikes. The saga continues. 

READ NEXT: Grafton Street Nightclub Lillie's Bordello Made An Absolute Rake Of Money Last Year

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
This Tiny East Wall House Looks Seriously Surprising On The Inside
This Tiny East Wall House Looks Seriously Surprising On The Inside
This Dublin Bar Is Hosting A Very Special Tribute Night To Dolores O'Riordan Next Week
This Dublin Bar Is Hosting A Very Special Tribute Night To Dolores O'Riordan Next Week
The Secret To Getting Much Cheaper Tea And Coffee In Dublin Is Out
The Secret To Getting Much Cheaper Tea And Coffee In Dublin Is Out
There's A Genius New App That Will Bring You Brekkie In Bed In Dublin
There's A Genius New App That Will Bring You Brekkie In Bed In Dublin
A Huge Music And Dinner Event In Aid Of The Homeless Will Be Held At The GPO Today
A Huge Music And Dinner Event In Aid Of The Homeless Will Be Held At The GPO Today
Dublin Lotto Winner's 'Unselfish' Plans For Winnings Will Melt Your Heart
Dublin Lotto Winner's 'Unselfish' Plans For Winnings Will Melt Your Heart
An Interior Design Dream Lies Behind The Door Of This Chic Gaff In Portobello
An Interior Design Dream Lies Behind The Door Of This Chic Gaff In Portobello
A Dublin Cinema Is Having An 'Ultimate Gals Night' For The New Fifty Shades Movie
A Dublin Cinema Is Having An 'Ultimate Gals Night' For The New Fifty Shades Movie
PICS: Dublin Has A Slick New Nail Bar That Does Monthly Manicure Subscriptions
PICS: Dublin Has A Slick New Nail Bar That Does Monthly Manicure Subscriptions
Dublin Jewellers Responds To Claims About Irish Social Media Influencer's Alleged 'Misleading Competitions'
Dublin Jewellers Responds To Claims About Irish Social Media Influencer's Alleged 'Misleading Competitions'
Conor McGregor's Latest Picture Of Him Recording While Driving Gets Him Into Trouble With Grieving Irish Mother
Conor McGregor's Latest Picture Of Him Recording While Driving Gets Him Into Trouble With Grieving Irish Mother
Grafton Street Nightclub Lillie's Bordello Made An Absolute Rake Of Money Last Year
News

Grafton Street Nightclub Lillie's Bordello Made An Absolute Rake Of Money Last Year
Two Very Specific Types Of Robberies Took Place In The Northside On Sunday
News

Two Very Specific Types Of Robberies Took Place In The Northside On Sunday
Gardaí Issue Warning Regarding Major "Security Implications" Happening Around Dublin
News

Gardaí Issue Warning Regarding Major "Security Implications" Happening Around Dublin
14 Unforgivable Sins All Dublin People Know To Be True
Feature

14 Unforgivable Sins All Dublin People Know To Be True

PICS: Sinead O'Connor AND Bono Surprise Dublin Crowd With Special Performance Tonight
News

PICS: Sinead O'Connor AND Bono Surprise Dublin Crowd With Special Performance Tonight
Social Influencer Hits Back At Dublin Hotel That Called Her Out Over 'Free Stay For Exposure'
Lifestyle

Social Influencer Hits Back At Dublin Hotel That Called Her Out Over 'Free Stay For Exposure'
15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
Feature

15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
Dublin Hotel Owner's Reply To 'Social Influencer' Looking For Free Stay In Exchange For 'Exposure’ Is Gold
Lifestyle

Dublin Hotel Owner's Reply To 'Social Influencer' Looking For Free Stay In Exchange For 'Exposure’ Is Gold

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin