Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win

The latest news in the Irish blogger-sphere is that Dublin blogger Terrie McEvoy has been forced to apologise after it was discovered she had rigged competitions held on her page in favour of her friends winning.

Last week, Instagram account @bullshitcallerouters posted screenshots that appeared to show that Terrie had picked people she knew as the winners of two of her competitions in August 2017.

One winner was revealed to be one of her best friends and the other winner was her brother's partner.

The competitions were in association with the family-run Tower Jewellers who provided the prizes.

Tower Jewellers posted that they had no involvement in the rigging of the competitions and were waiting to speak with Terrie

Terrie took to Snapchat over the weekend to apologise for fixing the competitions

She told her followers that she ‘was only new to blogging’ at the time of the fake competitions, finishing by adding that 'they got what they wanted', seemingly in reference to the Instagram page that called her out on her past actions.

