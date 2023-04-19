Ever wondered where your Dublin Bus disappeared to? This website will show you

We all know the plight of patiently waiting for a Dublin Bus, glued to the real time app, only for it to suddenly disappear.

It's never been quite clear where they went. To the drive-thru? For a spot of off-roading? An alternate dimension? We could never say for sure.

Until now, that is.

New website bustimes.org is the unofficial home of bus, coach, tram and ferry transport information, keeping track of routes across England, Scotland, Wales and here in Ireland.

The website features a live map which shows you the location of every Dublin Bus, what direction it's going in and even if it's got charging ports on board.

This website will show you where your Dublin Bus is and where it's going. Via bustimes.org

The website was brought to the attention of Dubliners by commuter activist Feljin Jose, who shared it on Twitter yesterday. He also pointed out that bustimes.org uses the same NTA data as the Dublin Bus Real Time app.

Did you know that you can track all public buses in Dublin? This map shows you the location of every bus, where it's going and even if it has USB ports!https://t.co/xVXOavw9U0 pic.twitter.com/9noVyKeVi3 — Feljin Jose (@Feljin_J) April 18, 2023

As well as Dublin Bus, bustimes.org provides real-time information for Aircoach, Dublin Express, Bus Éireann and Go-Ahead.

Elsewhere on the website, timetable information for pretty much every public transport timetable in Ireland you could think of is available - including ferry services for the Aran Islands and the most westerly tip of West Cork, local bus services in rural Donegal, even a hotel bus in Killarney.

Transport services are broken down into provinces, and then counties. Via bustimes.org.

While there's no live map for these services, it's very handy to have the timetable info in one place.

Definitely one to keep on the homepage.

