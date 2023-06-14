5 places to shop for your Pride essentials in Dublin this month

Whether you need feather boas or Pride flags.

June is Dublin Pride Month, and with the annual festival fast approaching on Saturday 24th June, you're going to be on the hunt for some essential items to decorate your home, and yourself, for the festivities.

Of course, we always encourage recycling bits you already have from previous years, or making something work from your current wardrobe. Charity and vintage shops are also great places to browse for some inspiration, of which there are many in Dublin.

But if you're just in need of a new Pride flag, or want to add a pop of rainbow to your planned outfit, these are some of the best spots to shop for that.

Greens Are Good For You

While they don't have an explicit Pride section, rental shop Greens Are Good For You have a gorgeous selection of colourful items that would be perfect for the festivities, particularly if you're not looking to permanently add to your collection.

You can find Greens Are Good For You online or in-store off Dawson Street.

REUZI

Another eco-friendly option for your Pride essentials is Reuzi, one of Ireland's leading sustainable online shops. They have a whole section dedicated to Pride, with items such as rainbow straws, rainbow bags, and rainbow socks.

At Reuzi they believe that "it takes everyone to make change and we want to show our support and be open advocates for individual freedom" and as such will be donating 10% of their Pride Collection sales to Belong To @ www.belongto.org.

You can find Reuzi's online shop HERE.

Fun Place

In the 40 years that Fun Place The Joke Shop has been open, they have evolved beyond selling just stink bombs and trick-gum (I should know, I worked there for a period of time in my early 20s).

Now as well as balloons and cards, Fun Place stocks a ton of costumes and garments for any and all occasions, including Pride. Whether you're in need of feather boas, colourful wigs, or face paint, the trusty joke shop will have you covered.

Fun Place is based within Stephen's Green Shopping Centre. You can also shop online.

The Pride Hub

A few weeks ago, The Pride Hub moved into a more permanent location in Dublin, a safe and proud space for the LGBTQIA+ community to get decked out in the finest garms and accessories. They've got lanyards, bandanas, flags, t-shirts, and more to complete your festival attire.

You can find the Pride Hub on Clarendon Street or browse the website online.

Carrolls

Irish souvenir shop Carrolls have a whole section of their website and stores dedicated to Pride essentials. Whether you're in need of a transgender flag, a rainbow flower crown, or some leis, you'll be able to pick it up here.

There are eleven Carrolls stores around Dublin city centre, so plenty of places to stop into for a browse for Pride.

Header image via Instagram / Fun Place & Reuzi

