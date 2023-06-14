A new vintage store has opened up in Temple Bar

A more sustainable way to shop.

If there's something that Dublin has a wealth of, it's vintage stores. Fans of rooting around for their fashion are spoiled for choice in the city centre, with shops such as Tola Vintage, Nine Crows, and Dublin Vintage Factory, to name but a few.

Well now there's a new spot open the next time you embark on a vintage store pilgrimage around Dublin - The Big Smoke Vintage in Temple Bar.

Dublin's newest vintage store has three rooms packed full of hand-selected clothing for both men and women.

They also have a section of the shop dedicated to sustainable fashion brand WAHALA, that stocks a huge selection of denims, leathers, Harley Davidson, and retro sportswear as well as reworked pieces, where everything is sourced and handmade from dead stock fabrics and vintage in Dublin.

The Big Smoke Vintage opened in Merchant’s Arch last week, and will open daily from 12pm - 6pm Monday to Saturday, and 12pm - 5pm on Sundays.

