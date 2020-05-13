Dublin yoga studio hosting the world's first-ever online sound bath this weekend

The Space Between is running a virtual sound bath this weekend - complete with full 3D immersive sound.

A multi-purpose (dog friendly!!) yoga, meditation and event space based on Fenian Street, The Space Between has taken to running their classes online. Offering over 50 yoga and meditation classes weekly, this Sunday they're bringing the world's first-ever live binaural broadcast or sound bath online.

Hosted by Chloe McHugh (of Sonas Sounds) and musician Simon Cullen (one-half of synth-pop duo Ships), the event promises to take participants on a meditative journey that will "clear your mind, release emotional blocks and bring you to a state of total relaxation".

What exactly is a sound bath though? For anyone unfamiliar with the term (I googled it but two minutes ago), a sound bath is described as an immersion in beautiful sounds and vibrations that are considered to be healing for your body.

A binaural recording method will be used, capturing sound as heard by the human ear and giving the listener the feeling of being in the same room as the performer (headphones or a good set of speakers recommended).

Participants will be guided by the soothing sounds of a range of ancient instruments from around the world drawing you into deep states of relaxation and meditation, leaving you feeling calm, cleansed and rebalanced. And sure who doesn't need a bit of that these days?

The event kicks off at 8pm on Sunday and tickets start at €15 (get yours here) - free for HSE and frontline staff.

