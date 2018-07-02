Lifestyle Fashion

PIC: Crazy Scenes Expected In Dublin City On Friday Night As Fans Await The Arrival Of This Product

When something similar went on sale three years ago, throngs of people queued overnight to get their hands on it.

Bt Yeezy Sale

The last time a product similar to this went on sale in Dublin City Centre, shitloads of people were queuing up the night before in order to be first in line to get their hands on a pair.

That was three years ago and we don't need to tell you how big the Kanye brand has become across the globe since.

Well, Brown Thomas has announced that they will be dropping the 'YEEZY 500' "Utility Black" trainers in their Dublin store on Saturday.

Meaning, that if it's anything like the time the 'Yeezeboost' shoes went on sale, you can expect people to roll up on Friday night.

It's set to cost just under €200 in Ireland and the low-top trainer can be seen boasting a black colorway, featuring a tonal suede upper, stitching, laces, and a bulky adiPRENE sole.

This is definitely one to watch out for if you're out and about on Friday night/early Saturday morning.

READ NEXT: One Of The Biggest Stars In Hollywood Wants To Bring His Burger Chain To Dublin

We were targeted by Bloggers Unveiled last week, here's what it feels like... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Dublin Dublin city centre YEEZY 500 Utility Black shoes Brown Thomas YEEZY 500 Ireland Fashion, Yeezy 500 Dublin
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
PIC: Crazy Scenes Expected In Dublin City On Friday Night As Fans Await The Arrival Of This Product
PIC: Crazy Scenes Expected In Dublin City On Friday Night As Fans Await The Arrival Of This Product
This Dublin Nail Salon Is Doing FREE Rainbow Nail Art Today
This Dublin Nail Salon Is Doing FREE Rainbow Nail Art Today
This Scenic Walk In South Dublin Is Ideal For A Weekend Stroll
This Scenic Walk In South Dublin Is Ideal For A Weekend Stroll
PIC: Someone Advertising "Room Under Stairs" In Dublin For €420
PIC: Someone Advertising "Room Under Stairs" In Dublin For €420
15 Of The Best Things To Do In Dublin In One Hour Or Less
15 Of The Best Things To Do In Dublin In One Hour Or Less
33 Thoughts We've All Had Walking Down The Grand Canal On Our Way To Work
33 Thoughts We've All Had Walking Down The Grand Canal On Our Way To Work
This Dublin And Wicklow Attraction Named TripAdvisor's 'Very Best of Travel' For 2018
This Dublin And Wicklow Attraction Named TripAdvisor's 'Very Best of Travel' For 2018
Five Dublin Spots With INCREDIBLY Flattering Lighting For First Dates
Five Dublin Spots With INCREDIBLY Flattering Lighting For First Dates
Tackle One Of These Five Adventurous Dublin Walks Today
Tackle One Of These Five Adventurous Dublin Walks Today
A Cottage In D8 Looks Like An Ideal City Centre Fixer-Upper Home
A Cottage In D8 Looks Like An Ideal City Centre Fixer-Upper Home
Nine Alluring Spots To Go On A Third Date In Dublin *Wink-Wink*
Nine Alluring Spots To Go On A Third Date In Dublin *Wink-Wink*
Just Outside Of The City Centre Lies A Spa Hotel That's All About The Good Life
Just Outside Of The City Centre Lies A Spa Hotel That's All About The Good Life
One Of The Biggest Stars In Hollywood Wants To Bring His Burger Chain To Dublin
Food and Drink

One Of The Biggest Stars In Hollywood Wants To Bring His Burger Chain To Dublin
Fancy A Free Wowburger? This Branch Is Giving Them Away
Food and Drink

Fancy A Free Wowburger? This Branch Is Giving Them Away
Major Changes To The Dublin Bus Network Have Been Announced
Dublin

Major Changes To The Dublin Bus Network Have Been Announced
There's Gonna Be Free Yoga Classes Every Monday In This Dublin Park
Dublin

There's Gonna Be Free Yoga Classes Every Monday In This Dublin Park

A New Vegan Restaurant Is Opening On Dublin's Northside Tomorrow
Food and Drink

A New Vegan Restaurant Is Opening On Dublin's Northside Tomorrow
PICS: These Iconic Dublin Buildings Looked Absolutely Incredible Last Night
Dublin

PICS: These Iconic Dublin Buildings Looked Absolutely Incredible Last Night
NoLIta Is Giving Away A Trip For Two To NYC Next Week — Here's Everything You Need To Know
Sponsored

NoLIta Is Giving Away A Trip For Two To NYC Next Week — Here's Everything You Need To Know
PIC: Someone Advertising "Room Under Stairs" In Dublin For €420
Lifestyle

PIC: Someone Advertising "Room Under Stairs" In Dublin For €420

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group