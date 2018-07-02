PIC: Crazy Scenes Expected In Dublin City On Friday Night As Fans Await The Arrival Of This Product

When something similar went on sale three years ago, throngs of people queued overnight to get their hands on it.

The last time a product similar to this went on sale in Dublin City Centre, shitloads of people were queuing up the night before in order to be first in line to get their hands on a pair.

That was three years ago and we don't need to tell you how big the Kanye brand has become across the globe since.

Well, Brown Thomas has announced that they will be dropping the 'YEEZY 500' "Utility Black" trainers in their Dublin store on Saturday.

Meaning, that if it's anything like the time the 'Yeezeboost' shoes went on sale, you can expect people to roll up on Friday night.

It's set to cost just under €200 in Ireland and the low-top trainer can be seen boasting a black colorway, featuring a tonal suede upper, stitching, laces, and a bulky adiPRENE sole.

This is definitely one to watch out for if you're out and about on Friday night/early Saturday morning.

READ NEXT: One Of The Biggest Stars In Hollywood Wants To Bring His Burger Chain To Dublin

We were targeted by Bloggers Unveiled last week, here's what it feels like... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here