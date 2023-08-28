Hampton Hotel contents including dancefloor and Elton John memorabilia up for auction

The well-known Dublin 4 hotel formerly known as Sachs closed in April of this year.

If there's someone out there with fond memories of bopping the night away in the dancehall of the Hampton Hotel, they can now relive their youth by purchasing the venue's actual dancefloor.

The dancefloor and other contents of the iconic Hampton Hotel will be under the hammer at an online auction on September 4 and 5, organised by Niall Mullen in conjunction with auctioneer Aidan Foley.

1,200 lots are set to find new homes, with a combined value of €200,000. The auction is expected to be of particular interest to small business owners, as it as it includes the hotel’s full kitchen interior and a food truck to boot.

Alongside the contents of the Hampton, the interiors of the recently refurbished five-star Dylan Hotel in Ballsbridge will also be available.

Notably, the auction will also feature the contents of three pop-up shops originally used to sell Elton John’s eye-wear range. Flight cases, display stands, mannequins, Elton John memorabilia, and a disco ball from the pop-ups which ran in Kildare Village and London will all be up for grabs.

Speaking ahead of the auction, antiques dealer Mullen said:

“What’s unusual about the Hampton is the fact that it was a completely functioning hotel until earlier this year - it wasn’t run down or being refurbished.”

“It has just come to the end of its natural life. It is a significant venue in Dublin, epitomising a time when nightclubs were ingrained in people’s social lives, which is not so much the case anymore.”

Viewing of the contents, open to the public, will take place at 60 Prussia Street, Dublin 7, from August 31 to September 3.

The auction, which is online only, will take place on September 4 and 5. You can have a look at what's on offer and participate in the auction right here.

