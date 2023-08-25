Joanne McNally to bring The Prosecco Express tour back to Dublin one last time

Be quick, tickets will most definitely sell out!

On the back of selling out 70 shows at Vicar Street, Joanne McNally is returning to Ireland for her highly-rated comedy show, The Prosecco Express.

Listed in Variety’s ten comics to watch for 2023, Joanne has been described by the Sunday Times as a ‘truly gifted stand-up’ - and we couldn’t agree more.

Today, Aiken Promotions have delighted fans after announcing six dates for The Prosecco Express at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in January.

The shows which will take place on the 8th , 9th , 10th, 11th , 12th & 13th of January in 2024.

They will go on sale from ticketmaster.ie this Wednesday, August 30th at 10:00 am.

Joanne is also the cohost of the hugely popular and hilarious podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me - with her best friend Vogue Williams - which has had over 56 million downloads.

Joanne also created, wrote and presented the funny and insightful documentary Baby Hater which was broadcast in Ireland on TV3.

Her first one woman show, Bite Me, a show about eating disorders, was nominated for multiple awards at the Dublin Fringe in 2016.

For more information on upcoming shows and ticket sales, visit; www.joannemcnally.com

This article originally appeared on HER

Header image via Instagram / Joanne McNally

