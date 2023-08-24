Boeuf steakhouse opens second spot on Suffolk Street

Now with added coq.

If a steakhouse is your go-to for birthday dinners, graduations and any other cause for celebration, you've one more spot to add to the list as South William Street's Boeuf is expanding its herd.

Known for serving prime cuts of Irish beef with a French flourish, Boeuf have been open since 2017 and keeping bellies full with their steaks and many variations of mashed potato.

Their new spot on Suffolk Street promises more of the same, but with an exciting new addition - three chicken dishes in addition to their signature steaks.

Advertisement

Freshly hatched on the menu you'll find two chargrilled half chicken options, seasoned with rosemary and thyme with red wine gravy or lemon and chilli with peri peri depending on your preference, as well as crispy chicken kiev with roast garlic and herb butter. Their established selection of prime boeuf, New York sirloin and fillet mignon remains firmly in situ.

It's always interesting when a restaurant known for one specific type of cuisine branches out with something new - Sprezzatura with Flâneur, Network Café with All the Wine, Row Wines with their new tacos & spicy margs popup - so we're excited to see what the reaction to Boeuf's pilgrimage to Poultrytown will be like.

Boeuf & Coq is open for business on Suffolk Street from this Friday onwards - you can peruse the menu and find out more right here.

Advertisement

Header image via Instagram/boeufdublin

READ NEXT:

- Have you noticed the fake plaque on O'Connell bridge?

- Strictly's Craig Revel Horwood stuns as Miss Hannigan in Annie the Musical

Advertisement

- 16 of the best places for food in and around Camden Street