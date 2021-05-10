Happy Penneys day - Joy for Dubliners as doors opened for the first time this year

By James Fenton

May 10, 2021 at 11:21am

There was relief for shoppers this morning as retail outlets such as Penneys reopened for appointment shopping after months of lockdown.

Penneys, along with the likes of Brown Thomas and Arnotts, opened online portals last week, allowing people to book their spot in which to browse the rails of the department stores.

The return of Penneys in particular appears to have brought joy to many Dubliners, with plenty taking to social media to share their elation...

As well as retail, this morning also saw the return of personal services such as hairdressers, while inter-county travel is now permitted again. Have a look at a full list of restrictions that have been eased today here.

