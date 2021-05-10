Happy Penneys day - Joy for Dubliners as doors opened for the first time this year

There was relief for shoppers this morning as retail outlets such as Penneys reopened for appointment shopping after months of lockdown.

Penneys, along with the likes of Brown Thomas and Arnotts, opened online portals last week, allowing people to book their spot in which to browse the rails of the department stores.

The return of Penneys in particular appears to have brought joy to many Dubliners, with plenty taking to social media to share their elation...

All the gals at the deli counter in Spar saw my Penneys bag and rushed over to congratulate me and ask how I felt after it 🥲 — ⭐ amy o'connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) May 10, 2021

Making a list for #penneys later and I honestly can’t contain myself 😭



I know it’s just a shop but I’m genuinely excited about it 🥺🥰 — Dearbhla Duff (@DearbhlaDuff) May 10, 2021

I’m very excited for my appt for Penney’s tonight 🤩🤩🤩



The happiest of happy mondays 🥰 — Ciara (@never_shuts_up) May 10, 2021

Yes I went to Penney’s @ 7am this morn x #penneys #reopening — Taylor Stewart (@TaylorStewart45) May 10, 2021

Shopping appointments for Penneys and Zara this week and the excitement is too much😭🛍 — Emma Fiztpatrick (@Emmapfitz1) May 10, 2021

tucking into bed tonight knowing me and penneys €1 thongs will be reunited again tomorrow pic.twitter.com/xNDxqda2Ck — bestie kas 😽🤍✨ (@kasiamertuszka) May 9, 2021

As well as retail, this morning also saw the return of personal services such as hairdressers, while inter-county travel is now permitted again. Have a look at a full list of restrictions that have been eased today here.

