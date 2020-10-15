Lovin Games Weekly - the new Star Wars game is the one fans have been waiting for

Sony and Microsoft have also given full details on the backwards compatibility of their new consoles.

It has been quite a week for gamers, so let us just get straight into it, shall we?

Strap in...

GAME OF THE WEEK

Star Wars: Squadrons (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

It hasn't even been a year since we got our last good Star Wars game, in the form of the Dark Souls'y action of Jedi: Fallen Order, and now here we are with another good Star Wars game, this time taking influence from another famous genre actioner: Elite Dangerous.

Yep, you're in the cockpit of some famous Star Wars spaceships, hopping between the "good guys" and the "bad guys" (depending on who you side with) in the wake of the events of Return of the Jedi. The plot and characters will have Star Wars fans very happy, but the mix of arcade shooter and tactical planning, all while blasting and zooming in any and all directions, in and around some famous Star Wars locations... yeah, this is a fan's dream come true.

To be honest, we've only had hands on with the solo player missions (which will last you less than 10 hours), but we've heard some decent reports of the online multiplayer, if that is something you'd also be interested in.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

PS5 and Xbox Series X/S discuss backwards compatibility

As we've mentioned a few times by this point, while we're all very excited to get our hands on the new consoles and the new games that come with them, there is going to be a little while near the start that the library of new games available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X and Series S will need time to catch up in terms of sheer volume.

Which is why those of us with huge collections of games from previous generations of consoles have been so interested in the backwards compatibility of the new consoles, and this week, both Sony and Microsoft announced the details of that very topic for both of their upcoming consoles.

The full details on the backwards compatibility of the PlayStation 5 can be found here, and on the Xbox Series X/S right here.

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Watch Dogs 2: Gold Edition (PS4)

Ahead of the release of the frankly incredible looking Watch Dogs: Legion, Ubisoft have massively reduced the price on the Gold Edition of the previous sequel. Along with the game, you'll get the Deluxe Pack (including personalisation packs), and the Season Pass, but seriously, the game alone is worth the price of admission for this one.

You control the newest member in a group of hackers in a brilliantly realised San Francisco, using your computer knowledge to take down a series of baddies across the city, as well as a rival hacker who is attempting to take over the financials of some of the biggest corporations in the city, and take down your hacker group in the process.

Imagine if you were playing Grand Theft Auto, but had more control of the entire city around you, and you're kind of along the lines of what this game is. To be honest, it is just A LOT of fun to play, and we highly recommend that you check it out.

Watch Dogs 2: Gold Edition is marked down from €110 to just €22 on the PS Store, and you can check out the launch trailer right here:

All prices and details correct at time of publication.

