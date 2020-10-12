Sony reveal the full list of PS4 games that won't be compatible with the PS5

Sony have stated that the majority of the 4,000+ PS4 games will be playable on the PS5.

With each passing day, we get closer and closer to playing the next generation of consoles, and all of the great games that inevitably come with them.

However, one of the big questions that gamers have been asking is about backwards compatibility, and whether our huge PS4 collections would be playable on the new console.

Sony have thankfully answered that question, confirming that the majority of the 4,000+ PS4 games can be played on the PS5, but there are ten "PS4 only" games, and they are as follows:

DWVR

Afro Samurai 2 Revenge of Kuma Volume One

TT Isle of Man - Ride on the Edge 2

Just Deal With It!

Shadow Complex Remastered

Robinson: The Journey

We Sing

Hitman Go: Definitive Edition

Shadwen

Joe's Diner

Additionally, saved data from the backwards-compatible games will be transferable, with Sony stating on their new support page that "You can transfer digital games and saved data from a PS4 console to a PS5 console using WiFi data transfer."

However, while the PS4/PS5 saved data transfer will be technically available, it will be up to the individual developers of the games to make it available for gamers.

Expect more details around the PS5 to be released ahead of its release on Thursday, November 19.

