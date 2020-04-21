Close

Maser is going to raffle his original Homebird painting for the Mater Foundation

By James Fenton

April 21, 2020 at 5:31pm

Maser has announced that he will be raffling his original Homebird painting with all profits going towards the Mater Foundation.

Irish contemporary artist Maser has been working on Homebird over the past few weeks, with the inspiration coming from the fact that so many of us are confined to our homes as we continue to battle Covid-19.

Of the piece, Maser says: 'the phrase ‘Homebird’ regularly describes a softer side to people. Except in times like these. Now, it is a word that describes group action and strength towards positive change.'

Over the weekend, he confirmed that he was selling 200 limited edition Homebird pieces, with 50% of sales going towards the Mater Foundation, in support of those fighting on the frontline of the crisis. If that's not enough, Maser has now announced that he will be raffling the original painting, with all profits going towards the same cause.

RAFFLE TIME! Be in with a chance to win the original Homebird painting!! Link to enter in my bio. I’m hosting an online raffle for my newest original painting ‘Homebird’ with ALL profits going to the Mater Foundation [CHY9768]. The funds raised will directly support frontline staff and patient care in the fight against Covid-19. I’ve created a Go Fund Me page and by making a donation donors will be automatically entered into a raffle for the painting. The winner will be announced on my Instagram on Friday 1st May at 3pm. Please ensure to leave your name when donating on Go Fund Me. The donation amount is completely up to you. ALL donations are welcome (big or small) and all will be entered into the raffle. Link to enter in my bio. Best of luck 💙 🥇 @materfoundation

A GoFundMe page has been set up, with all donors automatically entered into the raffle and the winner will be announced live on Maser's social channels as well as the GoFundMe page on Friday May 1 at 3pm.

Not only is Homebird a visually great piece but it will also be a reminder of the tough times we will have endured by the end of the coronavirus crisis. As well as that, it's a great opportunity to help out a cause that very much needs it right now. More information can be found on Maser's Instagram page here.

