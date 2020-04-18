Close

Maser is releasing prints with 50% of profits going to the Mater Foundation

By Alan Fisher

April 18, 2020 at 1:24pm

Maser is releasing prints with 50% of profits going to the Mater Foundation.

This a great way to help and get a pretty slick print for your house.

Maser has created a print called Homebird and some of the profits will go to the Mater Foundation.

He took to Instagram to announce the prints that are going to be released Monday 20, at 2pm.

They are a 'limited edition print of 200 signed and numbered. €100 each'.

'50% of profits will go directly to the Mater Foundation [CHY9768]. Your donation will support frontline staff and patient care in the fight against Covid-19 and I hope you will join me in supporting them.'

'For many, home has recently become a destination for work, education, creativity and communication in equal balance. It is not just a place to share moments with family or friends, it is now a place that keeps us safe.'

They are set to go fast so if you want one, make sure you keep an eye on his page this Monday.

 

