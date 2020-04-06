Try this healthy Oaty Banana Muffin recipe at home

These tasty treats are a perfect little snack.

As part of our Lovin Home Comforts series, we will be bringing you some delicious recipes that you can prepare from the comfort of your own kitchen.

Next up are these Oaty Banana Muffins.

They are frightfully easy to make but also delicious.

In fact, I ate my entire batch within 24 hours. Try and not do this.

What you're going to need:

100g x Oats

2 x Bananas

2 x Eggs

70g x Blueberries

30g x Cashews

1tsp x Vanilla extract

1tsp x Baking powder

1tsp x Cacao powder

How to do it:

1. Mash two bananas in a large bowl.

2. Add two eggs, the baking powder, and the cacao powder in with the bananas and mix together.

3. Add your blueberries, cashews, and oats to the bowl and mix.

4. Grease a muffin tray with some coconut oil before filling the cups with the mix. I managed to get seven muffins with this amount of mix.

5. Pop them in the oven at 180C for 15 minutes.

6. Take them out and allow them to cool before eating.

7. Add your favourite toppings like peanut butter or honey and enjoy.

Feel free to get involved and tell us your favourite at-home recipes with the hashtag #LovinHomeComforts.

