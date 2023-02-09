RECIPE: This easy egg-less frittata is freaking delicious

Looking for some new vegan recipes? This easy-to-make Vegetable Frittata may well be your new go-to plant-based dinner.

For any meat or dairy lovers looking to eat more plant-based, it can be tricky to know where to start.

There's a misconception that eating plant-based can limit your food choices, as you cut out some of the key ingredients in your daily snacks and meals. But in reality, there are loads of tasty options out there that make the process so much easier. With the right recipes and ingredients to hand, you might even find some new go-to meals and snacks, that taste great and don't break your pact for a more plant-based diet in 2023.

Of course, it can be a bit of a trial-and-error process, as you try your hand at some vegan recipes while swapping out the dairy products in your usual meals for plant-based alternatives. So to help you get the ball rolling, we've put together a tasty Vegetable Frittata recipe, a healthy plant-based meal that's easy to prepare and tastes delicious.

This quick and simple recipe uses natural vegan ingredients while swapping out any dairy products for some great-tasting plant-based options. The key ingredient is Philadelphia Plant Based - a dairy-free alternative that packs extra taste and flavour into any meal while ensuring your recipe stays completely vegan-friendly.

Made from almonds and oats, Philadelphia Plant Based has the same fresh creamy taste and easy-to-spread texture as Philadelphia Original, but it's entirely vegan and can be enjoyed however you usually devour a creamy cheese spread.

Philadelphia Plant Based can be melted on your morning toast, spread on crackers as a quick midday snack or baked into a tasty cheesecake dessert. Essentially, you can enjoy all the lovely perks of a plant-based diet, without parting ways with your favourite creamy spread.

To kick things off, here are the ingredients you'll need to prep a Vegetable Frittata that serves four:

Ingredients:

For the filling:

3 tbsp Plant Based Philadelphia

125 g / 4 1/2 oz chestnut mushrooms, sliced

Spray oil, for frying

3-4 cooked new potatoes (leftover boiled or baked potatoes are perfect for this), cut into rough chunks

1 x red pepper, thinly sliced

75 g / 2 1/2 oz baby spinach, roughly chopped

100 g / 3 1/2 oz cherry tomatoes, halved

1 x courgette, cut in half lengthways and sliced into half moons

Salt and black pepper

Crunchy mixed salad leaves, to serve

For the Chickpea batter:

240 g chickpea flour garbanzo bean flour

2 tablespoons olive oil with extra to use on pan when cooking

2 pinches salt and 2 twists of pepper

of ⅓ teaspoon kala namak (Himalayan black salt)

Once your fridge and cupboards are stocked with everything you need, you're just 5 simple steps away from a delicious vegan dinner

Method:

Step 1: Preheat your grill to medium-high.

Step 2: Spray a non-stick frying pan with a little oil and fry the mushrooms, potatoes, courgettes, red pepper and cherry tomatoes for 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until they turn golden. Set aside in the pan to cool.

Step 3: Meanwhile, put the spinach in a large colander and pour over a kettle of boiling water to wilt. Cool, then squeeze out any excess water in a tea towel/paper towel.

Step 4: Blend together the chickpea flour, olive oil, salt, pepper and Plant Based Philadelphia to create a smooth eggless batter. Add the chopped spinach and whisk together, then season with salt and plenty of black pepper. Pour the mixture into the frying pan over the vegetables and place the pan back on the heat. Cook gently over a medium heat for 10 minutes, until the mixture looks set around the edges (it may be a little runny on the top).

Step 5: Place the pan under a grill for 2 minutes to finish cooking the frittata on top. Turn out the frittata onto a plate, add some vegan cheese and let it cool slightly before cutting it into wedges.

Serving suggestions

Serve with a crunchy salad for a maximum veggie hit. It freezes really well so if you don't get through it all, pop it into the freezer for your future breakfasts/lunches.

Check out more Philadelphia recipes at https://www.philadelphia.ie/recipes