Reopening date for Dublin Zoo and other outdoor amenities to be announced this evening

Dublin Zoo and other outdoor amenities could reopen on April 26 if reported Government plans are confirmed this evening.

The Government is in discussions about a number of restrictions that could be eased on a phased basis throughout April, with one of them being the reopening of outdoor amenities such as Dublin Zoo. Last week, Fine Gael Senator Emer Currie said that places like the zoo and Fota Wildlife Park are "able to control numbers entering their gates by the hour in a way the public parks can’t."

Meanwhile, from April 12, two households being allowed to meet outdoors is another option being discussed today. Two people who are fully vaccinated may be allowed to meet indoors from April 12 while the number of people who can attend a funeral will be increased to 25.

NPHET are said to be cautious about easing too many restrictions as the vaccine rollout ramps up. A formal Government announcement is expected at around 6pm this evening.

