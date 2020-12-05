The Jervis Shopping Centre has been ordered to close its Santa Grotto over concerns that it would lead to "additional congestion".

The Department of Enterprise ordered the closure of the Jervis Santa Grotto due to concerns over increased congestion as Dublin as Covid-19 measures are eased in Dublin. Non-essential retail outlets reopened earlier this week but there are a number of city centre queueing guidelines in place in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

A spokesperson for the Jervis Centre said that "whilst we were confident we had met and surpassed all present Government and Bord Fáilte guidelines, we were contacted by the Department of Enterprise on December 3, who requested that we close the Grotto. They were concerned the Grotto would lead to additional congregation and therefore increased risk. They also stated that grottos are now only permitted outdoors."

The statement added that "we did highlight that we had introduced an online booking system this year to prevent gatherings taking place. The Department of Enterprise did say they would keep the matter under review. We will be refunding everybody who booked tickets to date and will keep our customers up to date on any changes if they occur."

