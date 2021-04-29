They're here! Seven new portaloos unveiled in the Phoenix Park

By James Fenton

April 29, 2021 at 3:35pm

Share:
They're here! Seven new portaloos unveiled in the Phoenix Park

It's the moment Phoenix Park regulars have been waiting for, with seven brand sparkling new portaloos being delivered.

After much speculation, and a long campaign by Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon and Councillor Cat O'Driscoll, the brand new toilets will be in place at the Papal Cross during the summer months. This will come as a relief (in more ways than one) to the many Dubliners who have been using the Phoenix Park for their outdoor exercise during the spring lockdown.

A couple of weeks ago, the Office of Public Works confirmed that "proposals for temporary portaloos are currently being considered for two additional locations within the park for the summer period."

With confirmation of restrictions being eased set to arrive later on this evening, the good news just keeps on coming.

READ NEXT: "Come in and support" - Restaurants call for Dubliners to visit city centre this summer

Share:

Latest articles

It’s National Sausage Day this weekend! Here are seven unique ways to celebrate

Dublin restaurant donating 100% of today's proceeds to UNICEF

Want to win some amazing prizes? All you need to do is Scan The Fox

"Come in and support" - Restaurants call for Dubliners to visit city centre this summer

You may also love

The M50 is set for a major overhaul with variable speed limits and "dynamic" lane signs

iPhone users can now top up their Leap card directly from their phone

Hands on with the Siemens Bean to Cup EQ.9 s700 coffee machine

DCC confirms opening of 22 public buildings for people to use toilet facilities

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.