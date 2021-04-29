They're here! Seven new portaloos unveiled in the Phoenix Park

It's the moment Phoenix Park regulars have been waiting for, with seven brand sparkling new portaloos being delivered.

After much speculation, and a long campaign by Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon and Councillor Cat O'Driscoll, the brand new toilets will be in place at the Papal Cross during the summer months. This will come as a relief (in more ways than one) to the many Dubliners who have been using the Phoenix Park for their outdoor exercise during the spring lockdown.

We have just installed 7 temporary toilets at the Papal Cross car park for the summer months. pic.twitter.com/Q3uDmv7m6D — Phoenix Park (@phoenixparkopw) April 29, 2021

A couple of weeks ago, the Office of Public Works confirmed that "proposals for temporary portaloos are currently being considered for two additional locations within the park for the summer period."

With confirmation of restrictions being eased set to arrive later on this evening, the good news just keeps on coming.

