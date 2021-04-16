Great news for Phoenix Park regulars as extra toilets arriving this summer

If you've never been caught short during a day out in the Phoenix Park, can you really call yourself a Dubliner?

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon and Councillor Cat O'Driscoll have been pushing for additional toilet facilities in the Phoenix Park for a while now and today they have shared some good news on the matter.

While their long-term goal of permanent toilet facilities in the park seems a way off, the Office of Public Works has confirmed that "proposals for temporary portaloos are currently being considered for two additional locations within the park for the summer period."

🥁 A drum myself & @CllrCat have been beating for months now! Delighted to say OPW will bring temporary restroom facilities to the Phoenix Park over the Summer! Step towards recognising the need for more public toilets🚾 throughout our city pic.twitter.com/cn2Rfh47Fs — Gary Gannon TD (@GaryGannonTD) April 16, 2021

In a letter to the OPW, Gannon and O'Driscoll had called for a short term solution that would see existing bathrooms in changing rooms and sports facilities in the park opened up. Their medium term goal is to install temporary facilities in the park before a long term vision to have permanent toilets in place as "toilets play a vital role in outings for many with long term health concerns, pregnant people, older people, young children and people with disabilities."

The @opwireland are responding to the efforts of @GaryGannonTD and myself to improve bathroom facilities in the Phoenix Park. We’ve set out short, medium and long term possibilities in a letter to the minister and brought a motion to the March Central Area Committee. 🚽🚾 pic.twitter.com/e3yVZy1Xzj — Cllr Cat in a Mask (@CllrCat) April 16, 2021

The pair wish to ensure that "the largest green space in the city is available to all our residents."

