Great news for Phoenix Park regulars as extra toilets arriving this summer

By James Fenton

April 16, 2021 at 12:54pm

If you've never been caught short during a day out in the Phoenix Park, can you really call yourself a Dubliner?

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon and Councillor Cat O'Driscoll have been pushing for additional toilet facilities in the Phoenix Park for a while now and today they have shared some good news on the matter.

While their long-term goal of permanent toilet facilities in the park seems a way off, the Office of Public Works has confirmed that "proposals for temporary portaloos are currently being considered for two additional locations within the park for the summer period."

In a letter to the OPW, Gannon and O'Driscoll had called for a short term solution that would see existing bathrooms in changing rooms and sports facilities in the park opened up. Their medium term goal is to install temporary facilities in the park before a long term vision to have permanent toilets in place as "toilets play a vital role in outings for many with long term health concerns, pregnant people, older people, young children and people with disabilities."

The pair wish to ensure that "the largest green space in the city is available to all our residents."

