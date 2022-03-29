Tips for getting through Dublin Airport as quickly as possible

As the lengthy security queues continue.

Earlier this week, the DAA issued an apology for delays at Dublin Airport, as staff shortages have resulted in long security queues which are expected to continue over the coming weeks.

DAA have advised passengers to arrive at the airport a minimum of 2 hours before boarding a short-haul flight and 3 hours before boarding a long-haul flight.

They have also recommended that passengers check-in bags where possible and carry the minimum amount with them when presenting at security.

Ryanair have also announced that their check-in desks, kiosks and baggage drops will be open 3.5 hours before scheduled departure times in response to the delays.

Meanwhile, Aer Lingus have confirmed that passengers flying from Dublin between 5:30am and 8am can check in and drop off their bags at the airport between 4pm and 7:45pm the evening before they fly.

Passengers should also be aware that the sale of fast track passes for the airport have been paused for the time being, and all Fast Track bookings from March 25-27 are being refunded.

Aside from all this, the old tried and tested airport tricks such as dressing appropriately (minimal jewellery, no coins in pockets, etc), double checking your bag before you arrive at the airport for forgotten liquids (ideally, leave your liquids in your check-in bag if you have one) and most importantly, making like an Irish mammy and having your passport and any other documentation you need altogether in one plastic pocket, ready to present as needed will hopefully in some way ease the stress of travelling at such a busy time.

Finally, keep an eye on the Dublin Airport website for up to date travel advice, and covid travel requirements by country.

