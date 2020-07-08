WATCH: Dublin's Dean Rock channels Normal People in new HSE video

Dean Rock is one of the most well-known GAA stars in the country but even he can't match the popularity of Connell Waldron.

Dublin GAA player Dean Rock stars in a new video for the HSE in which he calls on the public to help in the ongoing coronavirus battle by downloading the new Covid tracker app.

In the clip, the six-time All-Ireland winner gives a nod to the TV hit of the year by making multiple references to Normal People. Rock brings up Connell (played by Paul Mescal)'s famous chain as well as the GAA shorts trend the Kildare actor has started.

At the heart of it all is a timely message that Covid-19 hasn't gone away and that we all still need to work as a team and keep our distance even when we meet up.

You can watch the new HSE video starring Dean Rock in full below...