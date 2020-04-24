Here are 10 Irish bakers to follow on Instagram for your fix of baking inspiration.
Pretty much all of us have caught the baking bug as of late. Sure look, it's a great way to stay busy and relax. Plus, the treats at the end tend to be pretty delicious.
If you're looking for inspiration on how to get creative with your baking, or you're just wondering what to bake next, then these Irish bakers on Instagram are will give you all of the inspiration you could want and more.
Gillian Cottell (@gills_bakesandcakes)
This Dublin-based chef makes some seriously aesthetically-pleasing baked good such as Chocolate Honeycomb, Raspberry and Almond Bakewell Tart and Maltesers Brownie, to name just a few.
(NEW) Maltesers Brownie! 🐰 Recipe in bio 💕 . . . . . . #baking #pastry #cake #food #yum #love #tasty #irishfoodie #dublinfoodie #dublin #irishfood #chocolate #ireland #chef #baker #dessert #foodie #foodieflavours #irish #irishbakers #photography #foodphotography #foodporn #brownies #malteser #creatorsie #gills_bakesandcakes #foodblog #blog
Niamh O'Sullivan (@niamh_osullivan)
Niamh posts super handy step-by-step videos breaking down how to make some of the most stunning deserts and baked goods. Plus, she outlines the whole recipe for each in the caption, making it super easy to follow.
YOU NEED: ❌4 egg whites ❌1 tsp cornflour ❌1 tsp vinegar (I used apple cider vinegar!) ❌200g castor sugar TO DECORATE: ❌500ml cream ❌Strawberries ❌Raspberries METHOD: ❌Make sure when you are separating the egg white from the yolks, to only have just egg white in the bowl - this is important. ❌Beat egg whites until stiff. Fold in half the sugar and whisk again until thick, shiny, smooth and very stiff. ❌Whisk in the remaining sugar, cornflour & vinegar and again whisk until thick, shiny, smooth and very stiff. ❌Spread the meringue in a circle making the sides slightly higher so that there will be room for cream and fruit in the middle. You can trace the shape of a plate onto your baking paper to help you get the shape you want to achieve. ❌Bake @ 130C for 45 mins. ❌Allow to cool fully before decorating ❌Beat the cream and put it in the centre. ❌Slice the fruits and decorate in the centre ❌Best enjoyed on the day that you make it, as the meringue will eventually sink with the weight of the cream and fruit. #nosrecipevideos #summerfruits #pavlova #summerfruitspavlova #easter #baking #dessert
Natural Born Feeder (@naturalbornfeeder)
Run bu Roz Purcell, this account posts some delicious and easy veggie food recipes, including baked goodies such as Banana Bread, Peanut Butter Brownies and Chocolate Hazelnut Cake.
PB BROWNIES wow guys so many recreations of these brownies ☺️🙏🏻 I’m buzzing you are fans of them, they're so easy to make & eat 🤣🤣🤣. What recipe do you want to make this Friday night Live? Sweet or Savoury? Give me some ideas of what you want. Also 7pm or 8 pm let me know which you prefer now the evenings are longer. 💜💜💜🙌🏻 #livecookalong #pbbrownies #naturalbornfeeder
Lili Forberg (@liliforberg)
She's made everything from Cadbury Cream Egg Muffins to Mini Egg Cookie Bars to Raspberry and White Chocolate Baked Oat Bars and we want it all.
She posts the full recipe and method on her feed, so you can try them for yourself at home.
So who’s up for trying these @cadburyireland mini eggs cookie bars? They are basically the same recipe as my cookies that you all did just squashed into a baking tin so they are suuuuuper easy!! Recipe below. Who dares to try this with Creme eggs too? 🤤 #CreateDontContaminate 💓 Mini Eggs cookie bars 2 cups self raising flour 1 tsp corn flour 1/2 tsp bicarbonate of soda 1/2 tsp salt 150 g melted non salted butter 3/4 cup brown sugar 1/2 cup granulated sugar 2 tsp vanilla essence 1 egg plus 1 egg yellow 1 cup chopped up mini eggs Mix all ingredients and press into a baking tin. Bake on 170° for approx 20 - 25 mins Put some mini eggs on top as soon as it comes out of the oven . . #minieggs #cookiebars #easterrecipes #baking #bakingwithkids #bakingfromscratch #treat #bakinglove #recipe #recipeoftheday
Lilly Higgins (@lilly_higgins_)
Lilly makes both sweet and savoury deliciousness and posts the recipes on her Instagram. Being a photographer, her food shots are mouth-watering.
She's shared recipes for Rhubarb Swirls, Italian Easter Bread, Sourdough Scones and loads more.
Now this recipe does require yeast but it’s just too cute not to share! 🌈🦄 I really love this Italian Easter bread, it’s a great alternative to the traditional Easter egg or can be a fun breakfast loaf to cut into on Sunday morning, complete with eggs 😆💕 🐣Italian Easter bread🐣 6 eggs for dying, plus 2 for the dough Splash of white vinegar Dash of food colouring 425g plain flour 1tsp salt 70g caster sugar 2tsp dried yeast (or 14g fresh yeast) 2tbsp butter 85ml milk Hundreds and thousands or other sprinkles Begin by dying the eggs. Boil them until they’re cooked to your liking, then, while they’re still warm, put them in a bowl with water, a splash of white vinegar and a dash of food colouring. (You could experiment with natural dyes like turmeric, red cabbage, beetroot, matcha powder and onion skins.) Leave for a few minutes, until each egg is coloured enough. Then put the flour, salt, sugar and dried yeast in a large mixing bowl and whisk gently to combine. Gently heat the milk and butter in a saucepan until the butter has just melted. Leave to cool a little, until it’s at blood temperature. Create a well in the centre of the bowl and pour in the milk. Whisk the eggs and add to the liquid. Use a round-bladed knife to mix the wet with the dry until a rough dough forms. Tip on to a floured surface and knead until it comes together into a smooth dough. Cover with an upturned bowl and leave for an hour or so, until doubled in size. Preheat the oven to 200 Celsius. Divide the dough in half and roll into two 60cm-long ropes. Plait the lengths together loosely and then join the ends together to form a circle. Place on a greased tray. Tuck the eggs into the twists. Brush with egg wash – avoiding the coloured eggs, as the dye may bleed. Dust with sprinkles and leave to rest for 30 minutes before baking for 30-35 minutes #easter #easterbaking #feedfeedbaking #feedfeed #f52gram #italianeasterbread #easterbread
The Hungry Nugget (@thehungrynugget)
Originally set up to showcase some of the best dishes in Dublin and beyond, The Hungry Nugget (AKA Sarah) is now posting some delightful recipes for us to try while we're in isolation.
Think Courgette Bread, Mini Egg Cookie Bars, Cookie Dough Bites, Banana Pancakes and loads more.
Move over banana bread, you’ve had your moment...it’s courgette bread time. 🕺 Now, before ye freak out at the thought of putting green stuff into a cake, I promise you can’t taste the courgette at all. Because courgettes hold so much water, grating it into the batter gives the loaf an unreal moist (sorry 🥴) texture. As an added bonus, you can convince yourself that it’s good for you because it contains a vegetable. 😌 • INGREDIENTS ♥️ 200g plain flour ♥️ Half tsp salt ♥️ Half tsp bicarbonate of soda ♥️ Half tsp baking powder ♥️ 1 tsp ground cinnamon ♥️ 1 tsp ground nutmeg (you can use mixed spice either) ♥️ 150g caster sugar ♥️ 50g Demerara sugar ♥️ 2 medium eggs, beaten ♥️ 100ml sunflower oil ♥️ 1 tsp vanilla extract ♥️ 1 courgette (approx 200g), grated (with the skin on) ♥️ 50g walnuts, chopped • METHOD 👩🍳 Preheat the oven to 150 C and oil and flour a loaf tin (see highlight if you’re confused by this). 👩🍳 Sieve flour, salt, bicarbonate of soda, baking powder, and spices into a large bowl. Add the two different sugars and give it a good stir. 👩🍳 Pour in the two beaten eggs, oil, and vanilla extract. Grate in the courgette, add the walnuts, and stir again. 👩🍳 Pour the batter into the prepared loaf tin and bake for 55-60 mins. Pierce it with a skewer – it’s done if it comes out clean. 👩🍳 Leave the courgette bread to cool in its tin for 20 mins before slicing. • Check out my COURGETTE BREAD highlight for a step by step tutorial. Save this post and let me know if you try it!
Oh Happy Veggie (@ohhappyveggie)
Her Vegan Peanut Butter and Banana Babka speaks for itself.
Based in Dublin, she has also baked some super easy Power Balls, Hot Crossed Buns and Vegan Brownies, to name a few.
VEGAN PB&BANANA BABKA 🍌🥜 turned into French toast this morning bc it was a lil stale and I think that was the best decision I’ve made all quarantine 😇 babka is a yeast leavened twisted bread originally polish I believe, so fun to make that I’m going to try again this weekend but with a cinnamon / Nutella kinda filling. I ate it today with coconut yogurt, blueberries & more peanut butter. Saving how I made the bread as a highlight, my vegan French toast batter I have posted a while back😋 #loveyoself #treatyoself #veganbabka #quarantinecooking
Nicole Beatty (@nicolebeatty96)
Nicole makes some seriously beautiful cakes and posts the whole process on her Instagram feed and stories. This Oreo Drip Cake looks divine!
Little Muffin Blog (@littlemuffinblog)
This Cork gal has us drooling over all things baked, such as her Stuffed French Toast, Rocky Road and Sticky Toffee Pudding.
STUFFED FRENCH TOAST ✨ ft all the oozing chocolate 🤤 topped with Greek yoghurt, strawberries (we are in Irish season at the moment, they taste amazing 🍓) and lashings of maple syrup. This is a very adaptable recipe, you can stuff it with whatever you like. Peanut butter, marshmallows, jam, Nutella, swoon spreads @swoonmenow would all work well here too 👌🏻 The perfect weekend brunch! Enjoy ❤️ • • SERVES 1 (multiply the egg mixture if you’re making for more people) • • 1 thick slice white bread (I used a Vienna loaf, but sourdough or brioche work fab too) 1 egg Shake of cinnamon 1/2 tsp caster sugar 1/2 tsp vanilla 20 ml milk 2-4 squares of chocolate • • Whisk together the egg mixture. Heat a frying pan with a little oil and butter to fry. Make an incision into the slice of bread, right in the middle. Make sure the pocket is big enough to fit the chocolate into. (Have saves how I did this in my breakfast highlight). Pop the chocolate in, then soak in the egg mixture. Fry until golden and top it to your heart’s desire! I used greek yogurt, maple syrup & strawberries. Dive in & enjoy 💕 #foodlife #foodgram #eating #foodlover #foodstagram #tasty #instafood #foods #yummy #foodporn #brunch #breakfast #bread #covid #covidcooking #quarantine #quarantinecooking #sweet #wow #foodblog #blog #blogger #foodblogger
The Delicious Diaries (@thedeliciousdiaries)
This account pretty much does what it says on the tin. It's a delicious diary of baking and cooking inspo for dishes such as Banana and Blueberry Bread and gorgeous Sweet and Salties.
