Here are 10 Irish bakers to follow on Instagram for your fix of baking inspiration.

Pretty much all of us have caught the baking bug as of late. Sure look, it's a great way to stay busy and relax. Plus, the treats at the end tend to be pretty delicious.

If you're looking for inspiration on how to get creative with your baking, or you're just wondering what to bake next, then these Irish bakers on Instagram are will give you all of the inspiration you could want and more.

Gillian Cottell (@gills_bakesandcakes)

This Dublin-based chef makes some seriously aesthetically-pleasing baked good such as Chocolate Honeycomb, Raspberry and Almond Bakewell Tart and Maltesers Brownie, to name just a few.

Niamh posts super handy step-by-step videos breaking down how to make some of the most stunning deserts and baked goods. Plus, she outlines the whole recipe for each in the caption, making it super easy to follow.

Natural Born Feeder (@naturalbornfeeder)

Run bu Roz Purcell, this account posts some delicious and easy veggie food recipes, including baked goodies such as Banana Bread, Peanut Butter Brownies and Chocolate Hazelnut Cake.

Lili Forberg (@liliforberg)

She's made everything from Cadbury Cream Egg Muffins to Mini Egg Cookie Bars to Raspberry and White Chocolate Baked Oat Bars and we want it all.

She posts the full recipe and method on her feed, so you can try them for yourself at home.

Lilly Higgins (@lilly_higgins_)

Lilly makes both sweet and savoury deliciousness and posts the recipes on her Instagram. Being a photographer, her food shots are mouth-watering.

She's shared recipes for Rhubarb Swirls, Italian Easter Bread, Sourdough Scones and loads more.

The Hungry Nugget (@thehungrynugget)

Originally set up to showcase some of the best dishes in Dublin and beyond, The Hungry Nugget (AKA Sarah) is now posting some delightful recipes for us to try while we're in isolation.

Think Courgette Bread, Mini Egg Cookie Bars, Cookie Dough Bites, Banana Pancakes and loads more.

Oh Happy Veggie (@ohhappyveggie)

Her Vegan Peanut Butter and Banana Babka speaks for itself.

Based in Dublin, she has also baked some super easy Power Balls, Hot Crossed Buns and Vegan Brownies, to name a few.

Nicole Beatty (@nicolebeatty96)

Nicole makes some seriously beautiful cakes and posts the whole process on her Instagram feed and stories. This Oreo Drip Cake looks divine!

Little Muffin Blog (@littlemuffinblog)

This Cork gal has us drooling over all things baked, such as her Stuffed French Toast, Rocky Road and Sticky Toffee Pudding.

The Delicious Diaries (@thedeliciousdiaries)

This account pretty much does what it says on the tin. It's a delicious diary of baking and cooking inspo for dishes such as Banana and Blueberry Bread and gorgeous Sweet and Salties.

Feature image via @littlemuffinblog and @thehungrynugget.