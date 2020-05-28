Davina and Victoria's weekly drag show is the best online night out you'll have

If you're looking for a virtual night out with your pals, then Davina and Victoria's weekly drag show is definitely something you should check out.

Dublin's nightlife has taken a serious hit due to the coronavirus pandemic. But there are people working to keep it alive, even when we have to stay safe by staying at home.

Dublin drag queens and hosts of the Petty Little Things podcast Davina Devine and Victoria Secret have been providing us with the weekly drag show we desperately miss right now, but they do so online.

My friends and I have watched this together (not physically together!) for the past few weeks and it has become our Thirsty Thursday tradition.

Featuring performances from Irish drag artists and the occasional international guest, it's the kind of distraction we need right now. It's definitely getting us through until we can go to see a show in The George again.

It kicks off every Thursday at 9pm and you can book your ticket through Draggedup.net. Simply purchase your ticket and then you're sent an access code so you can watch the live stream. Get your mates to do the same, call them up on Zoom and enjoy it together with a few drinks. My friends and I even get dressed up as if we're actually going on a night out. Listen, anything to get us through this lockdown.

