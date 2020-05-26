14 underrated shows on Netflix that are well worth a watch

You might think you've watched everything that's worth watching on Netflix at this stage. But there are some seriously underrated Netflix shows to experience!

So if you're on the lookout to discover those underrated Netflix shows, then look no further. Because I have come up with a list of 14 that I think you will definitely get hooked on.

The OA

If you're in the market for something a bit mind-bending and thought-provoking, I would definitely recommend this one. With two seasons on Netflix, this series deals with everything from kidnap to the afterlife to alternate universes.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmitt

This show is so funny because it's so ridiculous. You might even call it dumb but in the best way. Having spent 15 years trapped in a Bunker with a crazy Reverend, Kimmy heads to New York City with far too much enthusiasm. There's also an interactive episode which is so gloriously stupid.

Sense8

As far as underrated Netflix shows on Netflix go, this one has to be my absolute favourite. Eight strangers from different corners of the globe find themselves connected, with the ability to see, hear and feel each other. As they go on a journey to discover why that's the case, they are being hunted by a violent organisation.

Having never gained the recognition it deserved, it was cancelled suddenly by Netflix. But after passionate fans started an online campaign, it was brought back for a two-hour special to wrap up the story.

Altered Carbon

Set more than 300 years into the future, death is no longer a permanent thing. Because human bodies have become interchangeable. We follow the last surviving soldier of a group of elite interstellar warriors who were defeated during an uprising against the world order, as he is released from prison and give the task of solving a murder.

Jessica Jones

If you're going to watch just one of the Marvel series (within the MCU) on Netflix, then make sure it's this one. When a traumatic event brings Jessica's superhero career to an end, she becomes a private investigator (and overall badass).

Pose

Although it's not produced by Netflix, the first season of this heart-warming, heart-breaking and ultra-glamorous show is available to stream on Netflix, with the second season due to become available in June. Set in New York in the 1980s, Pose documents the iconic LGBTQ+ ball/vogue scene as well as the AIDS crisis.

Self Made

With only four episodes, there's no reason not to give this one a watch. Self Made tells the story of Madam C.J. Walker, the first-ever African American self-made millionaire. With Octavia Spencer as the lead character, you know you're in for a top-quality performance.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

You will either love it or you'll hate it. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is a musical-comedy series that follows Rebecca, who gives up her successful career to pursue a guy she met in summer camp when she was a kid, picking up her life and moving to the other side of the country.

Elite

Perhaps the reason you haven't watched this is that, well, it's in Spanish. But trust me, with the subtitles, it's well worth it.

A group of working-class kids get a scholarship to attend one of Spain's most elite schools. When one of their classmates turns up dead, the rollercoaster mystery begins.

Santa Clarita Diet

Ehm, this one follows Drew Barrymore playing an immortal cannibal. Oh, and it's a comedy. I don't know how much more I can explain. You kind of just have to watch it.

Orphan Black

All five seasons of this BBC-produced series are available to stream on Netflix.

After witnessing the suicide of a girl who looks identical to her, Sarah is propelled into something she had no idea she was a part of. Tatiana Maslany plays a number of clones who, throughout the seasons, discover each other, their origins and ultimately work to take down the powers who want to take advantage of them.

The Keepers

If you enjoyed Tiger King or any of the latest Netflix documentaries with a murder-mystery element, then stick The Keepers on your list.

This series tackles the murder of Cathy Cesnik, a beloved nun and Catholic high school teacher in Baltimore. With her body discovered two months after she disappeared, her killer has never been identified. Although those who were close to her have their suspicions.

One Day At A Time

This is a super wholesome sitcom that makes for a lovely easy watch.

Following three generations of the same Cuban-American family living in the same house, ex-army veteran and nurse Penelope raises two strong-willed children while also dealing with her mother under the same roof.

Selling Sunset

Now for some glam reality TV show goodness. Selling Sunset documents the ultra-fabulous and often cut-throat real-estate industry in sunny LA. The series follows The Oppenheim Group, who provide incredible properties to some of the most elite buyers in the city.

