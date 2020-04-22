Five perfect movies - A roundup of some of the best, according to Twitter

Five perfect movies is trending on Twitter and it's got us thinking what would make the cut for our fave five.

We've all gone movie-mad the past couple of weeks. Spending so much time at home will do that to a person. Bored? Stick on a movie. Sad? Stick on a movie. Tired? Stick on a movie (and inevitably fall asleep two minutes in). We've never watched so many movies in our life - you get the idea.

Well, Twitter users have been discussing what movies they'd class as "perfect", and it's given us a few new titles to add to our must-watch list... you'd expect it to be getting shorter but it seems to grow longer every day.

Covering a range of different genres, everything from cult classics to recent releases to 90s gems and black and white favourites have gotten a shoutout. Have a gander at some of the below.

1. Amelie

2. Control (Ian Curtis biopic)

3. Free Solo

4. The wind that shakes the barley

5. Dead mans shoes



Very hard to pick just five.... so avoided obvious acclaimed ones by Kubrick, Tarantino & Scorsese.#FivePerfectFilms #FivePerfectMovies pic.twitter.com/SebCKXbOcu — JøHñπ¥ (@boxgrafik) April 22, 2020

1⃣ Interstellar: "The End of the Earth will not be the End of us."

2⃣ Inception: "Your Mind is the Scene of the Crime."

3⃣ 1917: "Time is the Enemy."

4⃣ The Dark Knight: "Welcome to a World without Rules."

5⃣ Se7en: "Seven deadly Sins. Seven ways to Die."#FivePerfectMovies pic.twitter.com/9Bj92wMCat — Akshay Krishna KR (@_Krishna12) April 22, 2020

#FivePerfectMovies



Casablanca (Michael Curtiz, 1942)

Rear Window (Alfred Hitchcock, 1953)

Chinatown (Roman Polanski, 1974)

The Age of Innocence (Martin Scorsese, 1993)

In the Mood for Love (Wong Kar-wai, 2000) pic.twitter.com/jfzKKkr9jn — Alec Price (@AlecFPrice) April 22, 2020

#FivePerfectMovies



- The Dark Knight

- The Wolf of Wall Street

- Inception

- Whiplash

- Toy Story 2 pic.twitter.com/E0uUAf5bEZ — Reeves PR (@clivereevespr) April 22, 2020

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Mad Mad: Fury Road

The Grand Budapest Hotel

City of Lost Children

Chinatown

#FivePerfectMovies pic.twitter.com/eEF0oLzQT4 — Marc Ettlinger (@mettle) April 22, 2020

This is difficult, but my #FivePerfectMovies are...



1. Casino Royale ♠️

2. Four Weddings and a Funeral ⚰️

3. Armageddon ☄️

4. Father of the Bride 👰🏻

5. Love Actually ❤️



I nominate @MissNaralie @npdall and @emily_glenister https://t.co/Lle9cpW6uB — Elizabeth (@sleuthstress) April 22, 2020

#FivePerfectMovies



In no particular order: You've Got Mail; The Lion King (original); Amadeus; Gone Girl; Can't Hardly Wait. pic.twitter.com/RKtGDtT03G — Karishmeh Felfeli (@felfelicrawford) April 22, 2020

#FivePerfectMovies Romance



Eternal Sunshine of the spotless mind

Pretty woman

P. S. I love you

10 things I hate about you

La la land pic.twitter.com/L0DpWgDvNK — 🦌 (@theBlackkSky) April 22, 2020

Unsurprisingly, The Shawshank Redemption featured more than a handful of times. What a movie.

The Sixth sense

Before sunrise

A Walk to Remember

Road Trip

The Shawshank Redemption#FivePerfectMovies https://t.co/wGE927TXGi — Rahul 🇮🇳 (@Rahul__Tweet) April 22, 2020

My #FivePerfectMovies

1.Shawshank Redemption

2.God father series

3.Saving private Ryan

4.Django unchained

5.Knives out — Jahid Hossain (@JahidHo73275427) April 22, 2020

1. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

2. Pulp Fiction

3. The Shawshank Redemption

4. The Dark Knight

5. Love and other drugs#FivePerfectMovies — bluestocking (@iambluestocking) April 22, 2020

#FivePerfectMovies

12 angry men

The man from earth

The Shawshank redemption

The pursuit of happiness

Dark knight — Nukkad wale chacha (@nukkadwalekaka) April 22, 2020

#FivePerfectMovies for me in no particular order.



The Godfather

The Shawshank Redemption

Pulp Fiction

Parasite

The Dark Knight pic.twitter.com/MkhShXGYwZ — Cine Magic (@Cine_Magic) April 22, 2020

The Empire Strikes Back!

Pulp Fiction

Memento

The Shawshank Redemption

Jurassic Park (1993)#FivePerfectMovies https://t.co/xhFR9OwiUY — Bhavy Gupta (@_bg09_) April 22, 2020

Some decided to categories their choices, grouping them under headings such as "superhero".

#FivePerfectMovies Superhero



1. Batman Begins

2. The Mask

3. Wonder Woman

4. Deadpool

5. X-Men Origin- Wolverine pic.twitter.com/ddPyCcUGFO — 🦌 (@theBlackkSky) April 22, 2020

While others were very clear on their choice, bending the rules to accommodate...

Mean Girls

Mean Girls

Mean Girls

Mean Girls

Mean Girls



Don't @ us.#FivePerfectMovies — NOW TV (@NOWTV) April 22, 2020

Whether you agree with the above five perfect movies suggestions or not, there's no denying that it's quite a comprehensive thread should you need inspiration. And of course, no movie night would be complete without a bucket of popcorn and plenty of treats. Sustenance... you know yourself.

