Five perfect movies - A roundup of some of the best, according to Twitter

By Sarah Finnan

April 22, 2020 at 11:50am

Five perfect movies is trending on Twitter and it's got us thinking what would make the cut for our fave five.

We've all gone movie-mad the past couple of weeks. Spending so much time at home will do that to a person. Bored? Stick on a movie. Sad? Stick on a movie. Tired? Stick on a movie (and inevitably fall asleep two minutes in). We've never watched so many movies in our life - you get the idea.

Well, Twitter users have been discussing what movies they'd class as "perfect", and it's given us a few new titles to add to our must-watch list... you'd expect it to be getting shorter but it seems to grow longer every day.

Covering a range of different genres, everything from cult classics to recent releases to 90s gems and black and white favourites have gotten a shoutout. Have a gander at some of the below.

Unsurprisingly, The Shawshank Redemption featured more than a handful of times. What a movie.

Some decided to categories their choices, grouping them under headings such as "superhero".

While others were very clear on their choice, bending the rules to accommodate...

Whether you agree with the above five perfect movies suggestions or not, there's no denying that it's quite a comprehensive thread should you need inspiration. And of course, no movie night would be complete without a bucket of popcorn and plenty of treats. Sustenance... you know yourself.

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

