Glen Hansard is having an online 50th birthday bash and everyone's invited

Glen Hansard is approaching 50, believe it or not, and to celebrate he's inviting everyone to join him for a drink and a few songs on Tuesday night.

If Glen Hansard turned 50 in normal circumstances, you'd imagine he'd be pulling up a seat in Grogans or one of his other favourite spots and entertaining the clientele with one of his sing-songs.

However, since the pubs are closed at the minute, the Oscar winner will have to make do with an Instagram bash. To celebrate his milestone, Hansard has invited everyone to join him, posting ''I'm turning 50, come join me for a glass, a song, and a story this Tuesday April 21st at 9pm Irish Time (4pm ET/1pm PT) on my Instagram.'

With most of us confined to our homes, we'd be mad not to join in and celebrate with one of Dublin's most influential musicians.

Hansard made his name as the lead singer of The Frames in the 1990s before going on to pick up the 2008 Best Original Song Academy Award for Falling Slowly which featured in the movie Once.

Born in Dublin on April 21, 1970, the singer's legions of fans are sure to join him to raise a glass tomorrow night. It all takes place on his Instagram page, which you can find here. Oh, and it's BYOB, presumably.

