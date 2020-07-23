Lovin Games Weekly – Assassin’s Creed fans will be very happy with this new trailer

The further we get through summer, the closer we're getting to winter, and those sweet, SWEET new consoles!

Both Sony and Microsoft are set to make some seriously exciting announcements regarding release dates, prices, and even more new games for the upcoming consoles in the not-too-distant-future (so we can tell Santy when to start putting some aside for us for Christmas!). As well as that, some of the biggest games companies are also making more and more noise about their own upcoming big releases that will be spread across both the end of the current generation of consoles, and be one of the first releases on the next generation!

We’ll be covering all of that news once it is released, but until then, here are the current highlights of the gaming world on Lovin Games Weekly:

GAME OF THE WEEK

Marvel’s Iron Man VR (PS4)

First thing’s first, yes: you will have to shell out for the VR hardware in order to enjoy this release, but considering the game puts you in the helmet of none other than Tony Stark himself, then this could essentially be a fantasy come true for so many fans of Iron Man.

While the game doesn’t match up to the unique entertainment levels of Marvel’s Spider-Man on the PS4, and at a six-hour run-time for the main mission, it likely won’t have the staying power of Marvel’s Avengers when it is released later this year, it is still a short, sharp jolt of fun to get to fly through the atmosphere as Iron Man himself.

The plot revolves around the villain Ghost (moviegoers may recall them as being one of the baddies in Ant-Man & The Wasp), and while there are plenty of nods to the larger Marvel universe, surely the primary reason you’d be investing in this game - and also the VR gear - is simply down to how fun it is to blow stuff up and zip all around the skyline as a superhero. Not a game-changer, and not even necessarily the game that will drag virtual reality gaming into the mainstream, but if you’ve already got the headset and you’re a fan of the MCU, then this is an absolute must-own.

The trailer for Marvel's Iron Man VR can be viewed below...

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

New trailer for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla shows the series getting back to its best

There was a time, after Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, that it felt like the franchise was getting more than a little stale. Assassin’s Creeds Rogue, Unity, and Syndicate were all greeted with a shrug and a “meh” from players. But then the Ancient Egypt-set Assassin’s Creed Origins seemed to right the ship, which was followed up by the equally enjoyable Ancient Greece-set Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

With Valhalla, the Assassin’s Creed series is taking us back to the time of the Vikings, and the latest trailer focuses on the character of Eivor (who in trailer appears to be solely male, but Ubisoft have confirmed can be played as either male or female) and their bloody tale of violence as they make their way from Norway to mainland Europe, helping the Vikings expand their domain.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and Stadia from Tuesday, November 17, and is also set for release on PS5 and Xbox Series X whenever those consoles are due for launch.

Check out the trailer for Assassin's Creed: Valhalla below...

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Far Cry 5: Gold edition (PS4)

Just last week we had our first look at Far Cry 6, which features a Breaking Bad villain as the big bad guy, and now this week you can get all caught up on the most recent events in the series as the Gold Edition of Far Cry 5 has been massively marked down on the PS Store.

Set in a small town in Montana, you play as a junior police deputy who discovers that a local cult has somehow managed to take over a lot of the county, and it is up to you and a few trustworthy locals to try to take them down.

The Gold Edition of the game also includes the classic edition of Far Cry 3, not to mention new additions to FC5, such as the Deluxe Digital Pack, and a Seasons Pass for you to play the game online.

Far Cry 5: Gold Edition is available on the PS Store right now, marked down from €89.99 to €19.99. Check out the trailer below...

All prices, release dates and platforms are correct from date of publication.