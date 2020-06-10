Close

The Fair Lady Dublin virtual fair is taking place this weekend

By James Fenton

June 10, 2020 at 6:20pm

The Fair Lady vintage fair is back and this time you can browse from the comfort of your own home.

Fair Lady's first virtual vintage fair is going live on Instagram this coming Saturday, giving followers the opportunity to browse their favourite vintage traders for a whole 24 hours.

The fair began in July last year when Jenny Cassin and Lisa McCann brought it to the Cliff Townhouse on St. Stephen's Green. The reaction was so good that a Christmas edition took place in November at the City Assembly House on South William Street. The third edition of Fair Lady was due to take place in the beautiful surroundings of Oscar Wilde House back in March, alas Covid-19 restrictions put paid to that.

Speaking about this weekend's virtual fair, Jennifer told Lovin Dublin that "at Fair Lady we are missing the buzz of our fair days but understand that we needed to adapt and our virtual fair day will be an exciting opportunity to bring the best of our market to the people. We felt compelled to try and offer a platform to support the vintage traders whose way of selling has been so affected by the loss of face to face retail."

A wide range of vintage traders will have their unique fashion pieces on display, including Vintage Finds You (Naomi Fitzgibbon), who has a beautifully-curated collection of vintage designer and high-end pieces from the 1930s onwards at a fraction of the price of so many of the international vintage shops and traders.

Meanwhile, SeanEadai Vintage (Sinead Kane), who collects and trades in Irish heritage pieces from beautifully Irish made Womenswear to coveted Irish pottery gems, will also have a range of stunning products available. Darling and Vintage will be showcasing knockout vintage dresses from the 1950s onwards, while I Can Tell By The Moon will showcase its vintage pieces that evoke the allure of the 1890s-1920s.

Several other big vintage names will also have items on display, including I'll Be Your Mirror by Zoe, Vito Vintage,The Way We Were by Olivia , Paula Loves Vintage, Mad Gra Vintage, Vertigo Vintage, Vintage Vixen Dublin and Morning Star Vintage.

It all gets underway this Saturday, June 13 from 11am and will last for 24 hours. You can browse to your heart's content on the Fair Lady Dublin Instagram page which can be found here.

