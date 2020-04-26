There's an online Gilmore Girls quiz taking place over the May Bank Holiday weekend

Gilmore Girls fans rejoice because an online quiz dedicated to the much-loved series is taking place over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

Organised by online quizzing experts Yellow Elephant Promotions, the event will take place on Sunday, May 3 from 8pm. Participants are told to 'expect five massive rounds of The Gilmore Girls questions and get prepared for a fabulous night of trivia from one of our all time favourite shows.'

All you need is a pen and paper and 'a cheeky drink to create the pub quiz atmosphere.' While there are no prizes for the winners, the pride of having come out on top ahead of hundreds of other Gilmore Girls fans should provide ample satisfaction.

The event page promises that it will be 'a bit of fun so create watch parties, connect with friends on Zoom, house party or Skype etc, or post your score in the comments of the event afterwards and challenge the rest of the folk playing.'

Questions will be on all seasons of The Gilmore Girls and you can find out more information here.

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.