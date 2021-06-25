Everyone's been loving this Pride inspired makeover of an iconic Dublin landmark

By Fiona Frawley

June 25, 2021 at 12:43pm

Everyone's been loving this Pride inspired makeover of an iconic Dublin landmark

When you think of the Dublin landscape, you think of the Poolbeg Towers. 

And as it's Pride Month, it seems only fitting for one of Dublin's most iconic spots to don the rainbow flag in celebration!

Fred from Raw Dublin thought it'd be a good shout to give the towers a dose of bród in this colourful edit. And if the overwhelmingly positive response is anything to go by, there's a lot of people who'd love to see this edit as a reality for next year's Pride!

After a difficult year it seems the people of Ireland are more than ready for a bit of positivity, so the celebration of love and our LGBTQ+ community that is Pride Month couldn't have come at a better time. And it's so heartwarming to see such a positive response to this strong statement of bród Fred's created. You really do just love to see it!

Header image via Instagram/Raw Dublin 

READ NEXT: A rainbow walk appeared in the city centre overnight to mark Pride 2021

 

