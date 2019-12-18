Dermot Kennedy performs stunning Christmas cover with Ellie Goulding

There was only ever going to be one outcome when Dermot Kennedy joined Ellie Goulding for a cover of a Christmas classic.

Dermot Kennedy and Ellie Goulding joined forces in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge this week to cover John Lennon and Yoko Ono's Happy Xmas (War Is Over) and it's safe to say that they more than did it justice.

They were joined by the Rathfern Children’s Choir to make the cover as Christmassy as possible and it's well worth a listen below.

Kennedy is in the midst of a hectic festive period.

Having performed a couple of intimate gigs in Dublin City a few weeks ago, the 28-year-old will play two sold-out shows at the 3Arena in the coming days.

In terms of gig announcements down the line, he has also been confirmed as a headline act for the Saltwater Festival in Mayo next May and will then take his talents to Kerry, Dublin, Belfast and Cork throughout next June.

As for Goulding, she's not exactly had a quiet December because only days ago, she came to the aid of a driver whose car had been T-Boned by a delivery lorry in west London... No, really!

A40 was on a mad one today😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NI5TTa01e6 — Shaan Assi (@ShaanAssi99) December 16, 2019

