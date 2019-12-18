Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Home /

  • Music /

  • Dermot Kennedy performs stunning Christmas cover with Ellie Goulding

Dermot Kennedy performs stunning Christmas cover with Ellie Goulding

By Darragh Murphy

December 18, 2019 at 9:52am

Share:

There was only ever going to be one outcome when Dermot Kennedy joined Ellie Goulding for a cover of a Christmas classic.

Dermot Kennedy and Ellie Goulding joined forces in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge this week to cover John Lennon and Yoko Ono's Happy Xmas (War Is Over) and it's safe to say that they more than did it justice.

They were joined by the Rathfern Children’s Choir to make the cover as Christmassy as possible and it's well worth a listen below.

Kennedy is in the midst of a hectic festive period.

Having performed a couple of intimate gigs in Dublin City a few weeks ago, the 28-year-old will play two sold-out shows at the 3Arena in the coming days.

In terms of gig announcements down the line, he has also been confirmed as a headline act for the Saltwater Festival in Mayo next May and will then take his talents to Kerry, Dublin, Belfast and Cork throughout next June.

As for Goulding, she's not exactly had a quiet December because only days ago, she came to the aid of a driver whose car had been T-Boned by a delivery lorry in west London... No, really!

READ MORE - Dermot Kennedy performed two intimate gigs in Dublin last night

Share:

Latest articles

Free lunch for all Colms and Catrionas at this Dublin pub until the weekend

When is Dublin's winter solstice celebration? Time, venue, attractions and more

Four Star Pizza is giving away daily prizes with their 'kindness calendar'

You can now buy Santa Traps for your kids at IKEA

You may also love

Dublin venue to host 'the ultimate night out for Bruce Springsteen fans'

Guns N' Roses to play massive outdoor Dublin gig next year

Hozier's support act shares clip of his 3 Arena performance last night

Dublin Vinyl has launched a new online record store

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy