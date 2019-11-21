Dermot Kennedy performed two intimate gigs in Dublin last night

Intimate gigs are few and far between for Dermot Kennedy nowadays but on Wednesday night, he treated his adoring fans to two of them in Dublin city.

The Outnumbered singer arrived in Dublin on Wednesday afternoon ahead of two exclusive shows which were put together by Aloft Hotels.

Kennedy's first show began at 7.30pm and his second, which was organised due to the remarkable demand for free tickets, took place at 9.45pm in The Academy.

"Dublin, what a welcome! Loved meeting all of you tonight and got to try some amazing whiskey," he wrote on Instagram.

He added: "Dublin, that was beautiful. Thank you to everyone who came down! Couldn't have asked for a better homecoming."

Thanks to everyone who came to a show today! Means the world to me to come home! https://t.co/fHOkEXyAgK — Dermot Kennedy (@DermotKennedy) November 21, 2019

The 27-year-old belted out hits from his recently released debut studio album, Without Fear, and enthralled those lucky enough to have gotten their hands on tickets.

Kennedy is currently in the midst of a huge tour which will see him travel all around Europe before a long stint in the United States next year.

He has two dates scheduled for Dublin's 3Arena on December 22 and 23 of this year and Irish fans will then have to wait a further six months to see Kennedy as he will not be performing here again until next summer, when he will take to the stage at Malahide Castle and Irish Independent Park in late June, 2020.