"Don't Be Miserable!" - Old Footage Shows Two Dubliners Managing To Annoy Bob Dylan By Asking For Autograph

Bob Dylan has always been a popular man here in Ireland and that's sure to be evident at his gig in Kilkenny later this year.

The musician known as The Bard has a career spanning all the way back to the late 1950s and many Irish fans will remember his early visits to these shores. There's one incident on a visit to Dublin that Bob himself probably doesn't remember too fondly though.

Filmed after a gig at the old Adlephi Cinema in 1966, the then 24-year-old was accosted in a car by two autograph hunters and it would be an understatement to say he wasn't too keen on giving them what they wanted, particularly after one of them says "ah don't be miserable!"

The pair are nothing if not persistent however and keep persevering before the clip culminates in Bob having a little snap at them. One of the pair then questions "What's wrong with him today?"

Cheer up, Bob! The clip came to light today after being shared by @RareIrishStuff on Twitter and is well worth thirty seconds of your time below...

Bob Dylan called "miserable" for refusing to sign autographs for fans after his gig at the Adelphi Cinema, Abbey Street, Dublin, 1966. #BobDylan pic.twitter.com/m6sHZTzaas — Rare Irish Stuff (@RareIrishStuff) January 11, 2019

