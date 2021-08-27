The Script have announced the Dublin dates for their greatest hits tour!

Tickets go on sale next Friday for The Script's European Greatest Hits Tour!

The long awaited string of live gigs will feature support from Ella Henderson and culminate with two homecoming performances at the 3 Arena on 14th & 15th June.

After nearly 15 years together, the band are celebrating their journey which has included five UK number 1 albums, six billion streams, and over two million ticket sales with the release of the career-spanning greatest hits album ‘Tales From The Script’ on October 1st.

The celebrations will continue into next year with the confirmation of a huge UK and European Greatest Hits Tour, which starts with a run of intimate club shows in February before scaling up to arenas from May.

The tour marks their first run of live performances in over two years, and with an emphasis on looking back on some of the greatest music moments in their history, is sure to be an emotional one. Speaking ahead of the tour announcement and new album release, frontman Danny O'Donoghue said:

The ‘Tales From The Script’ album is a springboard to our next chapter, but it’s also our story so far. We’re so excited to be taking it on the road. I know I’m gonna lose it on stage, night after night.

Drummer Glen Power added: “We’re taking all the best songs and playing them all together in one place. It will turn it into a celebration that we’ve survived and we’ve all got through to this moment together.”

