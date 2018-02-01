Music

There's A Daft Punk Night Taking Place In Dublin This Month And It Looks Amazing

A must for any fan...

Calling all Robot Rockers of Dublin. You better get yourself to the The Bowery in Rathmines on Saturday February 10. 

Before you get too excited, Daft Punk will not be appearing but they have got the next best thing. Irish tribute act, aptly called Daft Punk Tribute, will be taking to the stage at the nautical-themed venue for a night of some of the best electronic music the world has heard in the past few decades. 

Eugene and James have made quite a name for themselves as 'the world's first Daft Punk tribute act' and even embarked on a tour of China before Christmas. 

What's even more amazing is that the night is totally FREE on one condition - you arrive at The Bowery before 10pm. Any later and you'll have to pay a fiver.

The show is scheduled to kick off at 11pm on Saturday February 10 it sounds like a night you won't forget in a hurry. 

James Fenton

