3fe have opened their 7th Dublin café

Dublin 7 becomes home to their 7th offering.

Seven months after re-opening cult favourite brunch spot 3fe Gertrude on Pearse Street, the coffee roasters/café have officially launched in Phibsborough.

Their D7 coffee shop will be their 7th in total, with their other locations being based at the IFSC, Grand Canal, Sussex Terrace, Harold's Cross, Ranelagh, and as previously mentioned, Pearse Street.

Everything you love from the other 3fe locations will also be available at their Phibsborough café, including chorizo and Romesco hash, complete with rosemary potatoes, chorizo, courgette, spinach, poached eggs, and Romesco sauce, and the fried chicken thigh bap, which naturally comes with fried chicken thighs, dressed slaw, 3fe hot sauce mayo, pickled cucumber on a brioche bap.

Prices start at €8 for a dish, with add-ons (of which there are 14 to choose from) costing between €3 and €4. They also serve counter bites to go with your coffee, such as croissants, scones, and brownies.

Booking is available on Open Table, and you can pre-plan your meal (as every sane person does before a food outing, right?) by checking out the full menu here.

3fe Phibsborough opens Monday to Friday 7.30 - 15.30, and Saturdays and Sundays 9.00 - 16.00. You can find them at 363, North Circular Road, Phibsborough, Dublin, D07 C9CH.

