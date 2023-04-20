Two new Asian restaurants to be excited about in D2 right now

And they're only down the road from each other.

Most Dublin foodies know Aungier Street is something of a mecca for eateries - the Michelin Guide-approved allure of Big Fan Bao, the second-to-none Spanish fare from Uno Mas, the drool-inducing pizza offerings from Dublin Pizza Company and Pi - you could tour the street for weeks and still have somewhere new to sample.

And if you feel like you've tried everywhere, fear not - there are two tasty new D2 Asian restaurants to add to your list.

Both specialising in Asian cuisine, Okky is just across the road from Lidl (the one with the artefacts in the middle aisle) and offers Japanese fast food "as you like it" while Dà Qín on South Great Georges Street has an Asian market at the front and a restaurant at the back serving up an exciting fusion of different Asian foods.

All you need to know about each new opener is below:

Okky

Okky is offering something quite new to Dublin in terms of traditional Japanese street food - of course there are dumplings, but you'll also find tasty Japanese omelettes and Okonomiyaki - a savoury pancake with an infinite variety of toppings including sausage, eggs, cabbage, whatever you fancy really. Coming in at €10.80, it's a relatively affordable and very tasty lunch or dinner option.

Okky is one of two new recently opened Asian restaurants in D2.

Dà Qín

Hit up the market at the front of Dà Qín for Asian pantry faves, snacks and drinks, then make your way through to the restaurant for dumplings, Cha Siu meat platters with pork and roast duck, kimchi rice, prawn toast - the list goes on. Starters are around the €7-€8 mark and the meat platter will set you back €14. The perfect place for people who want a mix of everything and can't commit to just one cuisine.

Happy lunching!

