Baggot Street to say a warm welcome to another burrito spot

Long may the burrito obsession continue.

The 700m Baggot Street stretch is a haven of food spots, with a particular focus on healthy food (they have all three Eathos cafés) as well as the ever-trendy burrito.

Currently on Baggot Street you can find Tolteca, as well as a Boojum just around the corner on Mespil Road. While Dubliners have long battled over whether Tolteca or Boojum is better, there's a new horse in the race; none other than Tula.

Tula is opening a new branch on Baggot Street tomorrow (June 23), their second in Dublin. They've been operating in Temple Bar, where Costa Coffee used to reside, since March 2022, quickly solidifying their place as a top notch burrito spot in Dublin.

Their new spot burrito is opening at 20 Baggot Street Upper, where Insomnia used to operate, right beside Thai and Vietnamese eatery SABA.

Their menu consists of everything you'd expect from a burrito spot; burritos, bowls, and tacos. Tula are all about using the freshest of ingredients, quality spices, and ethically reared pork, chicken, and beef.

There's also an emphasis on healthy food at Tula. According to their website,

"Tula burritos and bowls aren’t fast food, just good food served fast. Our high-quality ingredients and grilling technique mean that our food is the perfect way to eat healthy in a hurry."

So there you have it; as of tomorrow, there'll be another class healthy spot on Baggot Street.

