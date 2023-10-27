The Big Romance and Mother are teaming up to open a new bar on Thomas Street

The duo we never knew we needed until now.

These two huge businesses for Dublin nightlife are teaming up to open their own bar on Thomas Street, replacing The Clock which announced its closure in February of this year.

The space from The Big Romance and Mother is called Love Tempo, and it will be a "music-led neighbourhood bar" - they took to socials yesterday with the news and people have already filled the comments with their excitement and hype for this new haunt.

The Big Romance is one of Dublin's best bars, a must visit spot for vibes and drinks, while Mother is a queer club that operates out of Lost Lane on Grafton Street, and hosts some of the very best LGBTQIA+ friendly events in the county. We have no doubt the brainchild of these two spots will be something super special.

It's been a busy year for The Big Romance, who only opened Fidelity alongside Whiplash this time last year in Smithfield, where Dice Bar used to be.

We know very little so far of this new bar, only that it opens very soon, so keep an eye on their socials for updates and further news on when exactly we can expect to see them - let's hope it's this side of Christmas.

Header image via Instagram / The Big Romance & / Mother

