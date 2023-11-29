Clanbrassil Street welcomes a new coffee spot to the neighbourhood

D8 is a truly blessed sector of Dublin when it comes to coffee.

After a few months serving americanos and flat whites as a pop-up in Smithfield's Soup 2, Drip Coffee have found a new permanent home in Dublin 8. Last month Soup 2 announced they were closing the restaurant, as well as their cocktail bar Dashii, after two years in business.

They have taken over what was formerly Clanbrassil Coffee Shop, and will be serving rotating guest coffees, kicking things off with a washed Ethiopian blend from Calendar Coffee, with bright fruit and peachy notes.

Drip Coffee are passionate about serving ethically sourced coffee, saying, "supporting sustainable coffee farming is the only way to allow great quality coffee to keep being produced". So you know that any guest coffee they have on hand will follow a similar ethical code.

Perhaps even more exciting is that Drip stock Bear Lemon goodies; vegans and pastry lovers alike were devastated when the bakery closed their brick and mortar in Smithfield back in April, so it's good to know you can still find them in Dublin somewhere.

Drip Coffee opens Wednesday to Friday from 8am to 3pm, and on Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 4pm.

