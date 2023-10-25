Smithfield's Soup 2 announces shock closure after two years in business

Downstairs cocktail bar Dashi will also close.

Beloved Dublin 7 ramen spot Soup 2 has taken to Instagram to announce its closure, after nearly three years in business.

The sibling restaurant of OG Soup in Dún Laoghaire, Soup 2 opened in Smithfield in January of 2021 and has had Dublin 7 locals slurping appreciatively ever since.

Cocktail bar Dashi, which is located in the basement below Soup 2 under the same owners will also close, the social post confirmed.

As the name suggests, Soup 2 primarily specialised in ramen with plenty of vegan and vegetarian options available, also gaining popularity for small dishes such as their deep fried kimchi and crispy Korean fried chicken accompanied by the obligatory gochujang.

Meanwhile, Dashi markets itself as a "dog owned, human friendly" cocktail bar with an intriguing menu of dog-inspired drinks sitting alongside classic crowdpleasers like margaritas, whiskey sours and espresso martinis.

Soup 2 haven't given much away in terms of their reasons for closing, simply writing "unfortunately things have remained unsustainable for too long now and it's time to move on".

Sunday will be the final day of trade for both Soup 2 and Dashi.

While it may be the end for these two Smithfield staples, the Soup 2 team have suggested there's more to come, advising their followers to "stay tuned for an exciting new project at this location".

